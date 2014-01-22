Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- April 20, 2017

Nagpur, April 20 (Reuters) – Gram prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on lack of demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices. Tuar was available at Rs 5,050 for 100 kg. About 1,200 bags of gram were available for auctions, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in o