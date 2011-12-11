Dec 11 Leading final-round scores from the Dubai
World Championship at the par-72 course on Sunday
269 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 68 64 70 67
271 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 65 73 66 67
272 Luke Donald (Britain) 72 68 66 66
274 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 64 72 71 67
275 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 69 71 68 67
276 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 71 68 68 69
Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 72 67 66 71
277 Robert Rock (Britain) 68 69 71 69
Shane Lowry (Ireland) 69 70 68 70
278 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 71 68 70 69
279 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 71 71 71 66
Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 73 72 68 66
Rory McIlroy (Britain) 66 71 71 71
Sergio Garcia (Spain) 67 73 68 71
Martin Kaymer (Germany) 73 71 64 71
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for golf stories