REFILE-Golf-Scott not ready to fade into golfing sunset
May 8 Adam Scott is confident his best days are still ahead, even though almost three years have passed since he enjoyed a short reign as world number one.
Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Abu Dhabi Championship at the par-72 course on Saturday in Abu Dhabi 196 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 64 67 65 202 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 65 67 70 203 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 72 65 66 Alexander Levy (France) 66 70 67 204 Gary Stal (France) 68 69 67 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 71 68 65 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 67 66 71 205 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 73 67 65 Dawie Van der Walt (South Africa) 70 70 65 Victor Dubuisson (France) 69 72 64 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 67 68 70 206 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 70 68 68 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 72 67 67 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 68 69 69 Gregory Bourdy (France) 66 74 66 207 Branden Grace (South Africa) 66 74 67 Anthony Wall (Britain) 70 71 66 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 72 68 67 James Morrison (Britain) 68 67 72 Richard Green (Australia) 68 68 71 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 67 71 69 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 66 71 70 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 69 70 68 Steve Webster (Britain) 73 67 67 An Byeong-Hun (South Korea) 67 75 65 208 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 69 69 70 Oliver Wilson (Britain) 71 71 66 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 70 70 68 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 68 73 67 209 Seve Benson (Britain) 69 73 67 Yang Yong-Eun (South Korea) 70 70 69 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 70 71 68 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 69 71 69 Michael Lorenzo-Vera (France) 69 69 71 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 69 70 70 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 68 73 68 Ross Fisher (Britain) 71 69 69 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 71 71 67 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 66 75 68 George Coetzee (South Africa) 68 73 68 210 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 67 75 68 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 69 71 70 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 69 70 71 Scott Hend (Australia) 70 70 70 211 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 73 68 70 Jordi Garcia Pinto (Spain) 70 71 70 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 71 69 71 Ernie Els (South Africa) 70 72 69 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 72 67 72 Craig Lee (Britain) 73 68 70 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 71 70 70 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 68 71 72 Justin Rose (Britain) 73 69 69 212 Anirban Lahiri (India) 72 68 72 Simon Khan (Britain) 73 67 72 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 68 73 71 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 72 70 70 Robert Rock (Britain) 69 73 70 Danny Willett (Britain) 70 71 71 Renato Paratore (Italy) 70 69 73 213 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 68 71 74 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 70 72 71 214 Richard Bland (Britain) 69 73 72 Oliver Farr (Britain) 73 69 72 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 72 69 73 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 74 68 72 215 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 67 75 73 David Drysdale (Britain) 70 71 74 217 Guan Tianlang (China) 70 69 78 218 Jason Palmer (Britain) 71 71 76 219 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 72 70 77 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 69 73 77
May 8 Adam Scott is confident his best days are still ahead, even though almost three years have passed since he enjoyed a short reign as world number one.
May 8 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 13.29 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 8.58 3. (3) Jason Day (Australia) 7.78 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.74 5. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 7.39 6. (7) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 7.23 7. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.21 8. (8) Justin Rose (Britain) 5.56 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.43 10. (10) Justin Thomas (