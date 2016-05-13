May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Mauritius Open at the par-72 course on Friday in Beau Champ. The cut was set at 150. -8 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 66 70 -5 Wang Jeung-Hun (Korea) 69 70 -4 Siddikur Rahman (Bangladesh) 68 72 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 75 65 -2 Ross McGowan (Britain) 75 67 -1 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 71 72 Jaco Ahlers (South Africa) 71 72 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 71 72 Ruan De Smidt (South Africa) 71 72 0 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 72 72 Oliver Bekker (South Africa) 75 69 Masahiro Kawamura (Japan) 72 72 Berry Henson (U.S.) 72 72 Ryan Evans (Britain) 71 73 Rhys West (South Africa) 73 71 1 Paul Peterson (U.S.) 72 73 Scott Vincent (Zimbabwe) 74 71 George Coetzee (South Africa) 71 74 Lionel Weber (France) 74 71 Chris Hanson (Britain) 72 73 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 71 74 2 Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand) 73 73 Chiragh Kumar (India) 70 76 Richard Lee (Canada) 73 73 Terry Pilkadaris (Australia) 74 72 Himmat Rai (India) 73 73 Scott Hend (Australia) 72 74 Daniel Gavins (Britain) 74 72 Natipong Srithong (Thailand) 70 76 Haydn Porteous (South Africa) 73 73 Wallie Coetsee (South Africa) 71 75 Lukas Nemecz (Austria) 73 73 Ulrich Van den Berg (South Africa) 73 73 3 David Dixon (Britain) 74 73 Adilson Da Silva (Brazil) 74 73 Jazz Janewattananond (Thailand) 74 73 Danie Van Tonder (South Africa) 72 75 Keith Horne (South Africa) 73 74 Louis De Jager (South Africa) 71 76 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 73 74 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 75 72 Stuart Manley (Britain) 71 76 Matthew Southgate (Britain) 72 75 Vaughn Groenewald (South Africa) 74 73 Christiaan Basson (South Africa) 72 75 4 Jyoti Randhawa (India) 73 75 Rourke Van der Spuy (South Africa) 74 74 Miguel Tabuena (Philippines) 77 71 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 73 75 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 69 79 Jason Scrivener (Australia) 71 77 Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 73 75 Christofer Blomstrand (Sweden) 74 74 Mardan Mamat (Singapore) 72 76 Thitiphun Chuayprakong (Thailand) 71 77 Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 77 71 5 Arjun Atwal (India) 73 76 Panuphol Pittayarat (Thailand) 72 77 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 70 79 Rashid Khan (India) 68 81 Sam Brazel (Australia) 73 76 Lee Soo-Min (Korea) 75 74 Rahil Gangjee (India) 73 76 Nino Bertasio (Italy) 75 74 6 Jamie McLeary (Britain) 76 74 Dean Burmester (South Africa) 72 78 Daniel Chopra (Sweden) 76 74 Sam Cyr (U.S.) 73 77 Jean Hugo (South Africa) 74 76 Lyle Rowe (South Africa) 74 76 Hung Chien-Yao (Chinese Taipei) 76 74 Jack Harrison (Britain) 72 78 Brett Munson (U.S.) 75 75 7 DNQ George Murray (Britain) 74 77 Francesco Laporta (Italy) 77 74 Lu Wei-Chih (Chinese Taipei) 77 74 PH McIntyre (South Africa) 76 75 Shaun Norris (South Africa) 76 75 Dylan Frittelli (South Africa) 79 72 Justin Harding (South Africa) 72 79 Jacques Blaauw (South Africa) 73 78 Tyrone Ferreira (South Africa) 76 75 Unho Park (Australia) 75 76 Tom Lewis (Britain) 76 75 Dimitrios Papadatos (Australia) 76 75 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 71 80 8 DNQ Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 75 77 Zander Lombard (South Africa) 73 79 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 74 78 Max Orrin (Britain) 75 77 Li Haotong (China) 79 73 Javier Colomo (Spain) 78 74 Laurie Canter (Britain) 73 79 Clement Berardo (France) 75 77 9 DNQ Henry Featherstone (Britain) 78 75 Shiv Kapur (India) 75 78 James Robinson (Britain) 78 75 10 DNQ Marcus Kinhult (Sweden) 77 77 Kristopher Mueck (Australia) 81 73 Bryce Easton (South Africa) 76 78 Erik Van Rooyen (South Africa) 77 77 James Kingston (South Africa) 76 78 Chris Swanepoel (South Africa) 79 75 11 DNQ Ryan Tipping (South Africa) 80 75 Mithun Perera (Sri Lanka) 78 77 Mark Foster (Britain) 77 78 12 DNQ Lee Chieh-Po (Chinese Taipei) 79 77 Irvin Mazibuko (South Africa) 78 78 13 DNQ Ben Eccles (Australia) 74 83 Nick Marsh (Britain) 80 77 14 DNQ Soren Hansen (Denmark) 81 77 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 74 84 15 DNQ Shubhankar Sharma (India) 78 81 16 DNQ Nicolo Ravano (Italy) 83 77 Petr Dedek (Czech Republic) 79 81 Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 76 84 Justin Walters (South Africa) 80 80 Toto Thimba (South Africa) 80 80 17 DNQ Kalem Richardson (Australia) 78 83 18 DNQ Joshua White (Britain) 79 83 Michael Hollick (South Africa) 81 81 21 DNQ Titch Moore (South Africa) 85 80 22 DNQ James Busby (Britain) 81 85 26 DNQ Khalin Joshi (India) 86 84 28 DNQ Ludovic Bax (Mauritius) 88 84 WDW Danthai Boonma (Thailand)