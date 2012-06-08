Golf-Injured Moore out of U.S. Open, replaced by Putnam
June 8 American Ryder Cup player Ryan Moore has withdrawn from next week’s U.S. Open in Wisconsin due to an undisclosed injury, the U.S. Golf Association announced on Thursday.
June 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Scandinavian Masters third round scores at the par-72 course in Stockholm on Friday: 200 Lee Westwood (Britain) 68 64 68 203 Ross Fisher (Britain) 70 68 65 204 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 67 68 69 205 Richard Bland (Britain) 67 70 68 206 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 74 66 66 Michael Jonzon (Sweden) 68 68 70 207 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 72 70 65 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 69 71 67 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 69 70 68 Gregory Havret (France) 70 69 68 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 70 69 68 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 73 66 68 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 70 68 69 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 70 68 69 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 68 67 72 208 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 70 70 68 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 68 71 69 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 71 68 69 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 69 69 70 Danny Denison (Britain) 68 70 70 Pelle Edberg (Sweden) 69 69 70 209 Andrew Marshall (Britain) 73 70 66 Jens Dantorp (Sweden) 76 67 66 Richard Green (Australia) 72 69 68 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 71 70 68 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 72 69 68 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 71 69 69 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 71 69 69 Anthony Wall (Britain) 69 70 70 Ignacio Garrido (Spain) 67 69 73 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 69 67 73 210 Johan Edfors (Sweden) 72 69 69 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 72 69 69 Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 72 68 70 Reinier Saxton (Netherlands) 70 70 70 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 71 68 71 Roope Kakko (Finland) 70 68 72 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 65 72 73 Lloyd Saltman (Britain) 71 64 75
June 7 World number eight Rickie Fowler hopes to use this week’s St. Jude Classic to fine-tune his game heading into the U.S. Open.