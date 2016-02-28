Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Perth International at the par-72 course on Sunday in Perth
-16 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 70 64 67 71
-15 Alexander Levy (France) 70 67 70 66
-14 Jason Scrivener (Australia) 69 67 69 69
-13 Gregory Bourdy (France) 73 71 65 66
Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 65 68 71 71
-12 Romain Wattel (France) 66 73 65 72
-11 Brett Rumford (Australia) 68 65 73 71
-10 Mardan Mamat (Singapore) 69 69 69 71
-9 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 68 71 71 69
Benjamin Hebert (France) 70 70 68 71
Peter Senior (Australia) 69 73 66 71
David Lipsky (U.S.) 72 67 72 68
Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 71 70 66 72
Julien Quesne (France) 73 69 69 68
-8 David Drysdale (Britain) 69 70 69 72
Robert Dinwiddie (Britain) 70 71 69 70
Andrew Johnston (Britain) 70 71 68 71
Marcus Fraser (Australia) 69 73 65 73
Nick Cullen (Australia) 68 76 67 69
Wade Ormsby (Australia) 69 73 70 68
Masahiro Kawamura (Japan) 70 72 68 70
-7 Matthew Griffin (Australia) 72 71 65 73
Richard Lee (Canada) 68 71 68 74
Daniel Nisbet (Australia) 70 70 71 70
Aron Price (Australia) 71 71 72 67
Richard McEvoy (Britain) 75 67 70 69
Terry Pilkadaris (Australia) 73 69 70 69
Lee Su-Min (Korea) 74 70 69 68
-6 Wang Jeung-Hun (Korea) 71 68 75 68
Shiv Kapur (India) 66 73 71 72
Panuphol Pittayarat (Thailand) 73 67 70 72
Ashley Hall (Australia) 69 73 70 70
Jamie McLeary (Britain) 71 69 71 71
Adilson Da Silva (Brazil) 72 67 73 70
David Bransdon (Australia) 71 68 73 70
-5 Scott Arnold (Australia) 68 71 70 74
Himmat Rai (India) 74 67 73 69
-4 Ryan Evans (Britain) 72 70 69 73
Scott Strange (Australia) 70 70 75 69
Michael Sim (Australia) 69 72 68 75
Brad Kennedy (Australia) 70 71 71 72
Ulrich Van den Berg (South Africa) 72 69 73 70
-3 Peter Lonard (Australia) 72 72 72 69
Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 71 71 72 71
Stephen Leaney (Australia) 71 72 67 75
Ricardo Gouveia (Portugal) 72 71 68 74
Anthony Houston (Australia) 68 73 73 71
Javier Colomo (Spain) 72 71 70 72
-2 Michael Wright (Australia) 71 70 72 73
Mathew Goggin (Australia) 70 74 72 70
Todd Sinnott (Australia) 68 71 78 69
-1 Thitiphun Chuayprakong (Thailand) 73 71 70 73
Cormac Sharvin (Britain) 68 75 72 72
Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 77 67 71 72
Rhein Gibson (Australia) 67 68 78 74
Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 72 70 73 72
0 Stuart Manley (Britain) 72 72 73 71
Steven Jeffress (Australia) 69 72 74 73
Jens Fahrbring (Sweden) 72 68 69 79
Steve Dartnall (Australia) 73 69 72 74
Daniel Valente (Australia) 71 70 71 76
1 Josh Geary (New Zealand) 72 72 70 75
Gary Stal (France) 72 72 73 72
Matthew Guyatt (Australia) 71 70 76 72
2 David McKenzie (Australia) 74 69 75 72
Adam Bland (Australia) 73 71 71 75
Anthony Summers (Australia) 73 71 72 74
Max McCardle (Australia) 73 71 74 72
Peter O'Malley (Australia) 76 68 74 72
3 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 72 72 76 71
4 Nino Bertasio (Italy) 69 75 74 74
Hung Chien-Yao (Chinese Taipei) 73 71 76 72
Chiragh Kumar (India) 71 72 74 75
8 Rory Bourke (Australia) 72 72 78 74