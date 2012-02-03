Golf-Jutanugarn wins LPGA event with monster birdie putt in playoff
June 11 Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand sank a monster birdie putt to win a playoff at the Manulife LPGA Classic on Sunday and almost certainly assume the world number one ranking.
Feb 3 Second round leaderboard from the weather-affected Qatar Masters at the par-72 course in Doha on Friday. holes Played rounds -5 John Daly (U.S.) 18 67 -4 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 25 66 Jason Day (Australia) 24 68 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 18 68 -3 David Lynn (Britain) 27 71 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 18 69 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 18 69 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 18 69 Richard Finch (Britain) 18 69 -2 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 27 71 Danny Willett (Britain) 21 69 James Kingston (South Africa) 18 70 Richard Green (Australia) 18 70 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 18 70 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
June 11 Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand sank a monster birdie putt to win a playoff at the Manulife LPGA Classic on Sunday and almost certainly assume the world number one ranking.
June 11 The U.S. Open golf tournament will celebrate its 117th edition from June 15-18 when it is held for the first time in Wisconsin at Erin Hills.