UPDATE 1-Golf-Oosthuizen, Stanley lead Players as big names tread water
* Defending champion Day seven behind (Updates to end of round)
May 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Mauritius Open at the par-72 course on Sunday in Beau Champ -6 Wang Jeung-Hun (Korea) 69 70 71 72 -5 Siddikur Rahman (Bangladesh) 68 72 69 74 0 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 75 65 73 75 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 69 79 69 71 1 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 66 70 77 76 2 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 73 75 68 74 3 Jason Scrivener (Australia) 71 77 71 72 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 71 74 73 73 Ross McGowan (Britain) 75 67 78 71 Terry Pilkadaris (Australia) 74 72 73 72 Rahil Gangjee (India) 73 76 71 71 4 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 72 72 78 70 Ryan Evans (Britain) 71 73 75 73 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 71 72 77 72 Masahiro Kawamura (Japan) 72 72 74 74 Jyoti Randhawa (India) 73 75 71 73 Scott Hend (Australia) 72 74 69 77 5 Miguel Tabuena (Philippines) 77 71 71 74 Oliver Bekker (South Africa) 75 69 73 76 Natipong Srithong (Thailand) 70 76 73 74 Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 77 71 71 74 Keith Horne (South Africa) 73 74 75 71 Scott Vincent (Zimbabwe) 74 71 76 72 Adilson Da Silva (Brazil) 74 73 72 74 Stuart Manley (Britain) 71 76 74 72 Ulrich Van den Berg (South Africa) 73 73 75 72 6 David Dixon (Britain) 74 73 76 71 Arjun Atwal (India) 73 76 73 72 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 71 72 81 70 Louis De Jager (South Africa) 71 76 74 73 Lionel Weber (France) 74 71 72 77 Rashid Khan (India) 68 81 70 75 George Coetzee (South Africa) 71 74 79 70 7 Berry Henson (U.S.) 72 72 78 73 Haydn Porteous (South Africa) 73 73 74 75 Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand) 73 73 76 73 Chris Hanson (Britain) 72 73 74 76 Daniel Gavins (Britain) 74 72 73 76 Danie Van Tonder (South Africa) 72 75 73 75 Jaco Ahlers (South Africa) 71 72 74 78 8 Jack Harrison (Britain) 72 78 70 76 Lukas Nemecz (Austria) 73 73 79 71 Rhys West (South Africa) 73 71 74 78 Nino Bertasio (Italy) 75 74 74 73 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 75 72 74 75 9 Rourke Van der Spuy (South Africa) 74 74 74 75 Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 73 75 73 76 Panuphol Pittayarat (Thailand) 72 77 72 76 Jazz Janewattananond (Thailand) 74 73 74 76 11 Paul Peterson (U.S.) 72 73 80 74 Matthew Southgate (Britain) 72 75 77 75 Vaughn Groenewald (South Africa) 74 73 75 77 Christofer Blomstrand (Sweden) 74 74 79 72 Daniel Chopra (Sweden) 76 74 73 76 Chiragh Kumar (India) 70 76 77 76 Richard Lee (Canada) 73 73 81 72 Sam Brazel (Australia) 73 76 76 74 Thitiphun Chuayprakong (Thailand) 71 77 73 78 12 Lee Soo-Min (Korea) 75 74 77 74 Christiaan Basson (South Africa) 72 75 79 74 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 70 79 78 73 13 Brett Munson (U.S.) 75 75 74 77 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 73 74 80 74 Ruan De Smidt (South Africa) 71 72 77 81 Lyle Rowe (South Africa) 74 76 73 78 Dean Burmester (South Africa) 72 78 76 75 14 Mardan Mamat (Singapore) 72 76 79 75 Wallie Coetsee (South Africa) 71 75 77 79 Himmat Rai (India) 73 73 79 77 16 Hung Chien-Yao (Chinese Taipei) 76 74 78 76 Sam Cyr (U.S.) 73 77 81 73 20 Jean Hugo (South Africa) 74 76 80 78 21 Jamie McLeary (Britain) 76 74 81 78
May 12 World number two Rory McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his discomfort, he said on Friday.