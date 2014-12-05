Golf-U.S. PGA Tour Heritage Classic scores

April 16 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Heritage Classic at the par-71 course on Sunday in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina -13 Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 69 67 68 67 -12 Luke Donald (Britain) 65 67 72 68 -11 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 68 68 69 68 Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) 70 66 70 67 William McGirt (U.S.) 68 68 68 69 -10 Brian Gay (U.S.) 68 70 69 67 J.J. Spaun (U.S.) 67 72 66 69