UPDATE 2-Golf-Dufner roars back to win Memorial by three strokes
* Second Ohio-born winner after Nicklaus (Adds quotes, details)
Oct 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Portuguese Masters at the par-71 course on Sunday in Vilamoura 270 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 67 70 67 66 271 Ross Fisher (Britain) 65 67 69 70 272 Michael Campbell (New Zealand) 68 69 67 68 273 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 70 65 65 73 274 Richard Finch (Britain) 70 68 66 70 276 Danny Willett (Britain) 70 69 74 63 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 72 70 71 63 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 67 71 72 66 George Coetzee (South Africa) 69 73 67 67 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 70 70 68 68 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 65 70 72 69 277 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 71 71 70 65 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 71 70 68 68 Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 72 69 67 69 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 68 71 67 71 278 Lee Slattery (Britain) 69 70 74 65 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 72 69 72 65 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 69 70 73 66 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 70 72 70 66 Simon Khan (Britain) 72 70 68 68 Keith Horne (South Africa) 69 72 67 70 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 71 71 66 70 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 69 67 71 71 Anthony Wall (Britain) 68 71 68 71 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 72 70 64 72 Mark Foster (Britain) 71 67 67 73 279 Johan Edfors (Sweden) 73 65 75 66 Pedro Figueiredo (Portugal) 70 70 70 69 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 71 70 69 69 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 73 69 68 69 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 68 71 69 71 Oscar Floren (Sweden) 73 68 67 71 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 70 71 67 71 George Murray (Britain) 66 76 65 72 Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 67 69 70 73 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 69 68 68 74 280 David Howell (Britain) 72 68 74 66 Steve Webster (Britain) 71 68 74 67 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 70 70 73 67 Richard Bland (Britain) 70 71 71 68 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 70 69 72 69 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 73 69 69 69 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 72 70 69 69 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 70 71 69 70 Peter Hedblom (Sweden) 72 70 68 70 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 72 69 68 71 Richard Green (Australia) 70 68 69 73 Christian Nilsson (Sweden) 67 70 69 74 281 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 69 71 72 69 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 73 67 72 69 Tom Lewis (Britain) 69 73 70 69 282 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 72 69 71 70 Michael Hoey (Britain) 70 72 70 70 Markus Brier (Austria) 69 71 67 75 283 Gregory Bourdy (France) 69 71 74 69 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 72 68 73 70 Rich Beem (U.S.) 70 72 71 70 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 68 71 73 71 Thomas Levet (France) 69 72 69 73 284 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 69 72 74 69 Simon Dyson (Britain) 72 68 70 74 Ricardo Melo Gouveia (Portugal) 70 72 67 75 285 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 67 71 77 70 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 71 71 71 72 Matthew Zions (Australia) 70 72 70 73 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 69 72 68 76 286 Shaun Micheel (U.S.) 74 68 69 75 288 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 70 72 72 74 Marcel Siem (Germany) 72 68 68 80 289 Jamie Elson (Britain) 71 69 75 74
* Second Ohio-born winner after Nicklaus (Adds quotes, details)
June 5 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Memorial Tournament at the par-72 course on Sunday in Dublin, Ohio -13 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 65 65 77 68 -10 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 70 66 72 70 Anirban Lahiri (India) 74 70 69 65 -9 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 67 71 69 72 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 70 67 73 -8 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 70 69 70 71 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 71 68 68 73 James Hahn (U.S.)