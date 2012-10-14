Golf-U.S. PGA Tour Memorial Tournament scores

June 5 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Memorial Tournament at the par-72 course on Sunday in Dublin, Ohio -13 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 65 65 77 68 -10 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 70 66 72 70 Anirban Lahiri (India) 74 70 69 65 -9 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 67 71 69 72 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 70 67 73 -8 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 70 69 70 71 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 71 68 68 73 James Hahn (U.S.)