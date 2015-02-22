PRECIOUS-Gold inches up from 8-week low as dollar slides

* Dollar index down 0.3 percent * Trump fires FBI director, igniting political firestorm * Concerns about possible North Korean missile test revive (Adds comment, detail; updates prices) By Swati Verma BENGALURU, May 10 Gold edged up on Wednesday from an eight-week low hit the session before, with the dollar slipping after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly dismissed FBI Director James Comey. Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,222.21 per ounce at 03