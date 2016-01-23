Golf-McIlroy to undergo test on troublesome back
May 12 World number two Rory McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his discomfort, he said on Friday.
Jan 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Latest leaderboard in the third round from the European Tour Abu Dhabi Championship at the par-72 course on Saturday in Abu Dhabi holes played rounds -10 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 10 69 68 Ian Poulter (Britain) 13 70 69 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 11 70 68 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9 66 70 Branden Grace (South Africa) 16 66 74 -9 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 9 67 67 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 10 65 72 Robert Rock (Britain) 10 70 67 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 15 69 73 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 9 70 67 -8 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 13 69 70 An Byeong-Hun (Korea) 10 69 68 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 10 69 69 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 18 71 70 67 -7 Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) 9 64 72 Shiv Kapur (India) 13 74 69 Trevor Fisher (South Africa) 13 69 70 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 18 68 73 68 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 12 69 69 Michael Lorenzo-Vera (France) 16 70 72 David Horsey (Britain) 13 71 68 -6 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 11 70 73 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 15 73 69 George Coetzee (South Africa) 18 69 72 69 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 13 70 69 James Morrison (Britain) 16 72 68 Marcel Siem (Germany) 16 72 68 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 16 71 71 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 18 70 71 69 Wu Ashun (China) 18 69 72 69 -5 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 15 69 71 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 12 68 71 Ben Evans (Britain) 15 70 72 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 15 72 70 Richard Bland (Britain) 12 67 71 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 11 68 69 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 15 69 70 -4 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 17 71 71 David Howell (Britain) 9 68 69 Brett Rumford (Australia) 16 73 67 Gregory Bourdy (France) 12 72 71 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 18 69 72 71 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 13 73 66 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 15 68 72 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 15 71 71 Benjamin Hebert (France) 10 71 72 David Drysdale (Britain) 17 71 71 Ricardo Gouveia (Portugal) 9 72 71 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 17 72 70 -3 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 15 72 67 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 13 72 71 Russell Knox (Britain) 9 70 73 Danny Willett (Britain) 10 75 68 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 15 72 67 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 12 72 71 -2 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 12 74 69 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 18 70 71 73 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 11 70 73 Michael Hoey (Britain) 18 72 69 73 Scott Hend (Australia) 11 72 71 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 11 71 72 -1 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 11 69 74 Darren Clarke (Britain) 9 73 70 Simon Dyson (Britain) 18 69 72 74 Roope Kakko (Finland) 18 72 68 75 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 13 70 73 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 18 72 69 74 0 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 15 73 69 Ross Fisher (Britain) 11 70 73 1 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 18 72 69 76 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 11 71 72 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 16 69 73 3 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 18 70 71 78
May 12 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the second round from the European Tour Portuguese Open at the par-73 course on Friday in Portimao holes played rounds -16 Matt Wallace (Britain) 12 63 -11 Sebastian Heisele (Germany) 12 64 -9 Erik Van Rooyen (South Africa) 12 68 Jamie Rutherford (Britain) 6 67 Ashley Cheste