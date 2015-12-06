Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Australian PGA Championship at the par-72 course on Sunday in Gold Coast, QLD PLAY-OFF 1 Nathan Holman (Australia) after 1 2 Dylan Frittelli (South Africa) after 1 2 Harold Varner III (U.S.) after 1 REGULAR ROUNDS 0 Nathan Holman (Australia) 77 68 70 73 Dylan Frittelli (South Africa) 70 72 71 75 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 74 73 66 75 1 Zander Lombard (South Africa) 67 75 71 76 2 Cameron Smith (Australia) 78 69 70 73 3 Richard Green (Australia) 73 74 70 74 Dimitrios Papadatos (Australia) 75 71 71 74 Matthew Millar (Australia) 72 70 74 75 4 Matthew Griffin (Australia) 76 72 71 73 Jordan Zunic (Australia) 73 72 75 72 Peter Lonard (Australia) 76 72 73 71 Rory Bourke (Australia) 74 76 68 74 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 73 68 75 76 Adam Stephens (Australia) 71 76 75 70 Mathew Goggin (Australia) 76 73 72 71 Nino Bertasio (Italy) 75 72 72 73 Anthony Brown (Australia) 73 71 75 73 5 Stuart Manley (Britain) 77 69 76 71 Daniel Nisbet (Australia) 75 75 67 76 Michael Wright (Australia) 76 70 71 76 6 Jarrod Lyle (Australia) 77 73 72 72 Aron Price (Australia) 75 74 72 73 Borja Virto (Spain) 72 77 72 73 Mark Foster (Britain) 69 73 77 75 Aaron Pike (Australia) 72 73 76 73 Josh Geary (New Zealand) 77 73 70 74 Colin Nel (South Africa) 78 71 75 70 7 Tom Lewis (Britain) 72 71 77 75 Pablo Martin (Spain) 75 67 77 76 Ashley Hall (Australia) 70 73 77 75 Jason Scrivener (Australia) 72 71 79 73 Max McCardle (Australia) 74 74 72 75 Todd Sinnott (Australia) 71 72 75 77 Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 74 70 78 73 8 Anthony Summers (Australia) 80 70 73 73 Nathan Green (Australia) 76 74 73 73 David Klein (New Zealand) 77 71 76 72 9 Craig Parry (Australia) 77 71 76 73 Ben Eccles (Australia) 74 72 78 73 Nick Cullen (Australia) 72 74 73 78 Erik Van Rooyen (South Africa) 76 71 75 75 Scott Fernandez (Spain) 74 72 79 72 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 75 67 79 76 10 Jamie Hook (Australia) 76 74 77 71 Josh Younger (Australia) 75 73 74 76 Paul Dunne (Ireland) 72 75 75 76 Rhein Gibson (Australia) 79 64 79 76 11 Peter Cooke (Australia) 79 71 75 74 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 76 73 74 76 John Senden (Australia) 73 77 76 73 Rourke Van der Spuy (South Africa) 76 73 75 75 David McKenzie (Australia) 74 76 77 72 12 Tyrone Mordt (South Africa) 79 71 76 74 Neven Basic (Australia) 74 73 77 76 Ben Wharton (Australia) 76 70 78 76 Brett Rankin (Australia) 76 73 77 74 James Nitties (Australia) 76 72 78 74 Laurie Canter (Britain) 79 70 73 78 13 Darryn Lloyd (South Africa) 78 72 75 76 Daniel Fox (Australia) 75 74 76 76 14 Park Hyo-Won (Korea) 80 67 79 76 15 Brett Rumford (Australia) 74 72 75 82 Jack Wilson (Australia) 73 73 71 86 Bjoern Akesson (Sweden) 74 74 75 80 16 Niccolo Ravano (Italy) 73 76 82 73 Harry Bateman (New Zealand) 76 74 75 79 Deyen Lawson (Australia) 75 70 79 80 JC Ritchie (South Africa) 76 72 80 76 17 Andrew Curlewis (South Africa) 76 72 77 80 18 Divan Van den Heever (South Africa) 76 74 80 76 21 Corey Hale (Australia) 78 72 82 77