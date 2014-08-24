Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Czech Masters at the par-72 course on Sunday in Prague 274 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 66 69 71 68 276 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 68 70 66 72 277 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 68 70 68 71 Merrick Bremner (South Africa) 70 68 70 69 280 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 70 72 71 67 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 72 65 73 70 281 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 70 67 71 73 Sam Walker (Britain) 69 71 70 71 282 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 71 73 74 64 Peter Hedblom (Sweden) 70 68 73 71 James Heath (Britain) 73 70 71 68 Garrick Porteous (Britain) 70 67 72 73 283 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 72 71 67 73 James Morrison (Britain) 70 68 72 73 Craig Lee (Britain) 69 71 71 72 Javier Colomo (Spain) 69 71 71 72 Kenneth Ferrie (Britain) 68 71 71 73 Danny Willett (Britain) 68 75 72 68 284 Paul Waring (Britain) 68 71 70 75 Tim Sluiter (Netherlands) 69 73 70 72 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 70 73 72 69 David Lipsky (U.S.) 69 71 69 75 285 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 70 72 68 75 Kevin Phelan (Ireland) 72 69 73 71 Daan Huizing (Netherlands) 69 74 70 72 Gregory Bourdy (France) 69 67 71 78 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 73 71 70 71 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 70 70 71 74 Stuart Manley (Britain) 71 72 74 68 286 Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 70 70 72 74 Joachim Hansen (Denmark) 70 69 72 75 Duncan Stewart (Britain) 70 69 74 73 Edouard Dubois (France) 71 73 70 72 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 67 76 68 75 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 70 73 71 72 Phillip Archer (Britain) 69 72 71 74 Lee Slattery (Britain) 68 69 77 72 Zane Scotland (Britain) 74 70 69 73 287 Tain Lee (U.S.) 72 68 72 75 Tom Lewis (Britain) 74 70 73 70 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 70 71 76 70 Francois Calmels (France) 70 72 70 75 Simon Wakefield (Britain) 70 74 72 71 Gary Stal (France) 71 73 72 71 Oscar Stark (Sweden) 71 67 76 73 Dodge Kemmer (U.S.) 71 70 78 68 Anthony Wall (Britain) 72 72 71 72 Adrien Saddier (France) 71 72 70 74 Andrea Pavan (Italy) 72 70 69 76 Joel Sjoeholm (Sweden) 74 70 69 74 S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 68 75 68 76 288 Alastair Forsyth (Britain) 73 71 70 74 Patrik Sjoeland (Sweden) 72 72 71 73 Chris Hanson (Britain) 74 70 75 69 John Hahn (U.S.) 68 69 76 75 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 70 71 73 74 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 73 70 74 71 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 69 73 69 77 Shiv Kapur (India) 71 70 75 72 289 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 72 71 70 76 Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 72 68 75 74 Haydn Porteous (South Africa) 74 70 69 76 Roope Kakko (Finland) 70 70 74 75 Richard Bland (Britain) 71 70 74 74 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 72 72 73 72 Gary Boyd (Britain) 72 70 75 72 Andreas Harto (Denmark) 73 71 69 76 Keith Horne (South Africa) 68 74 74 73 290 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 72 71 71 76 291 Ben Evans (Britain) 74 70 76 71 Kim Si-Hwan (South Korea) 74 67 73 77 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 72 72 73 74 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 70 71 74 76 Dylan Frittelli (South Africa) 72 70 75 74 292 Steve Webster (Britain) 70 72 68 82 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 71 73 75 73 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 70 70 72 80 Jack Doherty (Britain) 73 69 76 74 293 James Kingston (South Africa) 76 68 72 77 Gareth Maybin (Britain) 72 72 77 72 294 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 71 68 76 79 Mark Foster (Britain) 74 69 74 77 295 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 68 74 76 77 WDW Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina)