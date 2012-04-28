April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Third round scores from the
Ballantines Championship at the par-72 course in Seoul on
Saturday
202 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 72 65 65
207 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 71 67 69
208 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 71 70 67
Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 71 69 68
209 Paul McGinley (Ireland) 71 73 65
Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 72 68 69
210 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 76 69 65
Richie Ramsay (Britain) 70 72 68
David Howell (Britain) 73 69 68
Alexander Noren (Sweden) 75 66 69
211 Gregory Havret (France) 76 69 66
Yang Yong-eun (South Korea) 74 71 66
David Oh (U.S.) 73 70 68
Victor Dubuisson (France) 68 75 68
Ian Poulter (Britain) 75 67 69
Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 71 71 69
Anthony Wall (Britain) 73 67 71
212 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 72 72 68
Mohammad Siddikur (Bangladesh) 75 69 68
Romain Wattel (France) 72 73 67
Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 74 69 69
Bae Sang-moon (South Korea) 75 68 69
Paul Casey (Britain) 70 72 70
213 Brett Rumford (Australia) 73 70 70
Thaworn Wiratchant (Thailand) 73 70 70
Ross Fisher (Britain) 71 72 70
George Coetzee (South Africa) 71 71 71
Graeme Storm (Britain) 72 69 72
214 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 75 69 70
Shane Lowry (Ireland) 74 70 70
Berry Henson (U.S.) 74 72 68
Richard Johnson (Sweden) 73 73 68
Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 72 74 68
Oscar Floren (Sweden) 72 67 75
215 Anirban Lahiri (India) 71 73 71
Matthew Zions (Australia) 74 71 70
Peter Karmis (South Africa) 77 69 69
Choi Ho-sung (South Korea) 73 70 72
Andrew Dodt (Australia) 75 71 69
Danny Willett (Britain) 75 67 73
Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 70 72 73
Adam Scott (Australia) 71 76 68
Jung Ji-ho (South Korea) 70 71 74
Gareth Maybin (Britain) 72 76 67
216 Mark Foster (Britain) 70 75 71
Christian Nilsson (Sweden) 74 71 71
Andrea Pavan (Italy) 72 74 70
James Morrison (Britain) 74 69 73
Michael Jonzon (Sweden) 76 71 69
217 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 73 71 73
Chris Wood (Britain) 74 71 72
Scott Jamieson (Britain) 76 68 73
Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 76 70 71
Joo Heung-chol (South Korea) 74 73 70
Keith Horne (South Africa) 75 72 70
Richard McEvoy (Britain) 78 70 69
Marc Warren (Britain) 76 72 69
218 Ryu Hyun-woo (South Korea) 74 73 71
Kim Kyung-tae (South Korea) 73 75 70
Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 75 73 70
219 Lee Tae-kyu (South Korea) 71 73 75
Lee Sung (South Korea) 75 71 73
Kang Kyung-nam (South Korea) 76 72 71
Choi Jin-ho (South Korea) 75 73 71
220 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 75 70 75
Andrew Tschudin (Australia) 74 73 73
Pablo Martin (Spain) 80 68 72
221 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 71 74 76
Digvijay Singh (India) 73 70 78
Kao Shang-hung (Taiwan) 72 74 75
An Byeong-hun (South Korea) 73 75 73
Kim Do-hoon (South Korea) 72 76 73
222 Park Sung-kug (South Korea) 76 71 75
