REFILE-Golf-Scott not ready to fade into golfing sunset
May 8 Adam Scott is confident his best days are still ahead, even though almost three years have passed since he enjoyed a short reign as world number one.
Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Nedbank Golf Challenge at the par-72 course on Sunday in Sun City -19 Marc Leishman (Australia) 68 68 66 67 -13 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 66 67 70 72 -9 Chris Wood (Britain) 70 71 70 68 -8 Victor Dubuisson (France) 71 73 68 68 Branden Grace (South Africa) 68 74 67 71 Danny Willett (Britain) 67 75 70 68 Robert Streb (U.S.) 69 66 72 73 -7 An Byeong-Hun (Korea) 72 70 71 68 -6 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 71 74 67 70 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 70 72 69 71 -5 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 72 69 73 69 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 70 72 68 73 -4 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 66 68 72 78 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 73 69 72 70 -3 Ross Fisher (Britain) 69 71 73 72 -2 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 69 77 68 72 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 72 69 73 72 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 71 71 70 74 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 70 68 73 75 -1 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 73 68 72 74 0 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 75 72 72 69 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 71 72 73 72 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 70 72 75 71 1 Russell Knox (Britain) 69 76 68 76 2 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 70 71 68 81 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 75 71 72 72 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 74 71 70 75 12 Lee Westwood (Britain) 72 81 72 75 17 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 74 81 77 73 19 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 77 78 77 75
May 8 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 13.29 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 8.58 3. (3) Jason Day (Australia) 7.78 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.74 5. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 7.39 6. (7) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 7.23 7. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.21 8. (8) Justin Rose (Britain) 5.56 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.43 10. (10) Justin Thomas (