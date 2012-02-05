Feb 5 Leading final round scores from the
weather-affected 54-hole Qatar Masters at the par-72 course in
Doha on Sunday.
201 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 69 67 65
205 Jason Day (Australia) 68 72 65
Peter Hanson (Sweden) 69 69 67
207 John Daly (U.S.) 67 73 67
208 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 71 72 65
Soren Hansen (Denmark) 71 71 66
Sergio Garcia (Spain) 72 68 68
Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 71 67 70
209 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 71 70 68
Victor Dubuisson (France) 72 68 69
Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 69 68 72
210 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 70 73 67
Keith Horne (South Africa) 73 69 68
Scott Jamieson (Britain) 73 69 68
Michael Hoey (Britain) 71 71 68
Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 71 70 69
Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 66 75 69
Lee Westwood (Britain) 71 70 69
Marcel Siem (Germany) 71 69 70
211 Chris Wood (Britain) 72 72 67
Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 72 71 68
Brett Rumford (Australia) 74 69 68
Andrew Dodt (Australia) 71 69 71
James Kingston (South Africa) 70 69 72
212 Shaun Micheel (U.S.) 71 74 67
Jorge Campillo (Spain) 73 71 68
Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 79 65 68
Richard Finch (Britain) 69 74 69
Richard Green (Australia) 70 73 69
Gregory Havret (France) 71 72 69
Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 72 69 71
Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 71 70 71
Anthony Wall (Britain) 74 66 72
Simon Khan (Britain) 71 68 73