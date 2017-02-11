Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour Maybank Championship at the par-72 course on Saturday in Kuala Lumpur
-16 Danny Willett (Britain) 66 67 67
-13 David Lipsky (U.S.) 68 67 68
-12 Alexander Levy (France) 69 68 67
-11 Michael Lorenzo-Vera (France) 70 65 70
Gregory Havret (France) 69 70 66
Kim Kyung-Tae (Korea) 68 68 69
Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 69 63 73
Panuphol Pittayarat (Thailand) 70 69 66
-10 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 70 69 67
Anirban Lahiri (India) 69 68 69
-9 Shubhankar Sharma (India) 68 68 71
-8 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 71 68 69
Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 66 72 70
Li Haotong (China) 71 69 68
Johannes Veerman (U.S.) 73 68 67
-7 Haydn Porteous (South Africa) 70 72 67
Shiv Kapur (India) 70 67 72
Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 72 68 69
Lee Westwood (Britain) 73 66 70
Paul Peterson (U.S.) 71 70 68
Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 72 67 70
Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand) 65 75 69
-6 Marc Warren (Britain) 63 75 72
Ben Leong (Malaysia) 70 71 69
Renato Paratore (Italy) 69 71 70
Rashid Khan (India) 72 68 70
Marcel Siem (Germany) 66 71 73
Sam Brazel (Australia) 66 71 73
-5 Daeng Abdul Rahman (Malaysia) 73 67 71
Siddikur Rahman (Bangladesh) 69 69 73
Robert Rock (Britain) 71 67 73
Lee Soomin (Korea) 67 73 71
James Morrison (Britain) 70 67 74
-4 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 73 69 70
Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 66 76 70
Carlos Pigem (Spain) 72 69 71
Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 71 70 71
Matteo Manassero (Italy) 71 66 75
Wu Ashun (China) 73 67 72
Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 69 70 73
Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 69 70 73
Liang Wenchong (China) 70 70 72
Piya Swangarunporn (Thailand) 70 72 70
-3 Adilson Da Silva (Brazil) 72 69 72
Chris Paisley (Britain) 72 70 71
Todd Sinnott (Australia) 70 70 73
Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 72 70 71
Masahiro Kawamura (Japan) 74 68 71
Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 67 73 73
Nino Bertasio (Italy) 69 71 73
Romain Wattel (France) 68 70 75
Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 70 72 71
Chiragh Kumar (India) 70 72 71
-2 Thitiphun Chuayprakong (Thailand) 69 73 72
Lu Wei-Chih (Chinese Taipei) 69 73 72
Gavin Green (Malaysia) 68 71 75
Nicholas Fung (Malaysia) 70 72 72
Danny Chia (Malaysia) 72 69 73
Andrew Dodt (Australia) 72 69 73
-1 Gary Stal (France) 72 70 73
Javier Colomo (Spain) 72 70 73
Koh Deng Shan (Singapore) 72 70 73
Keith Horne (South Africa) 73 68 74
Scott Hend (Australia) 74 66 75
0 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 73 69 74
Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 70 72 74
Niall Turner (Ireland) 68 71 77
1 Jyoti Randhawa (India) 73 69 75
3 Arie Irawan (Malaysia) 66 76 77