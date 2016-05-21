UPDATE 1-Golf-Oosthuizen, Stanley lead Players as big names tread water
* Defending champion Day seven behind (Updates to end of round)
May 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Latest leaderboard in the third round from the European Tour Irish Open at the par-72 course on Saturday in Straffan holes played rounds -9 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 15 67 70 -6 Danny Willett (Britain) 15 65 71 -5 Russell Knox (Britain) 18 75 66 70 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 15 72 68 -4 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 16 72 68 -3 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 18 71 70 72 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 18 72 71 70 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 18 72 69 72 Romain Wattel (France) 18 75 70 68 Gregory Bourdy (France) 18 72 73 68 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 15 68 72 Marc Warren (Britain) 15 70 66 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 16 71 70 -2 Richard Bland (Britain) 18 70 74 70 Gary Boyd (Britain) 18 72 73 69 Lee Westwood (Britain) 18 72 72 70 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 18 74 70 70 Sebastien Gros (France) 18 71 70 73 Matthew Southgate (Britain) 15 70 69 -1 Li Haotong (China) 18 73 70 72 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 18 72 73 70 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 18 73 71 71 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 18 72 71 72 James Morrison (Britain) 18 70 76 69 Brett Rumford (Australia) 18 69 72 74 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 18 71 71 73 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 18 77 68 70 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 16 70 71 0 Callum Shinkwin (Britain) 16 68 73 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 15 71 70 Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 18 73 69 74 Trevor Fisher (South Africa) 18 73 73 70 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 18 71 72 73 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 18 70 75 71 1 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 18 71 75 71 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 18 69 73 75 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 18 69 74 74 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 18 74 68 75 Chris Wood (Britain) 16 71 70 David Lipsky (U.S.) 18 72 71 74 Ricardo Gouveia (Portugal) 18 75 71 71 2 Darren Clarke (Britain) 18 73 71 74 Gary Hurley (Ireland) 18 73 71 74 Wu Ashun (China) 18 72 74 72 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 18 72 72 74 Kevin Phelan (Ireland) 18 75 70 73 Craig Lee (Britain) 18 73 73 72 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 18 73 73 72 3 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 18 71 72 76 Gavin Moynihan (Ireland) 18 72 71 76 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 18 71 71 77 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 18 73 72 74 Ross Fisher (Britain) 18 69 75 75 Matt Ford (Britain) 18 72 74 73 Richard Green (Australia) 18 75 70 74 4 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 18 70 73 77 5 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 18 73 69 79 6 Roope Kakko (Finland) 18 71 73 78 Paul Dunne (Ireland) 18 70 75 77 Ross McGowan (Britain) 18 73 72 77 7 Borja Virto (Spain) 18 74 72 77 Robert Dinwiddie (Britain) 18 72 72 79 Paul McGinley (Ireland) 18 72 71 80 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 18 71 75 77 8 Renato Paratore (Italy) 18 72 72 80
May 12 World number two Rory McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his discomfort, he said on Friday.