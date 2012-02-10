Feb 10 Leading second-round scores from the Dubai Desert Classic at the par-72 course on Friday. The cut was set at 143. 131 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 66 65 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 66 65 132 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 63 69 133 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 66 67 Gregory Bourdy (France) 66 67 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 65 68 134 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 69 65 Marcel Siem (Germany) 65 69 Lee Westwood (Britain) 69 65 135 George Coetzee (South Africa) 69 66 136 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 68 68 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 72 64 137 Romain Wattel (France) 66 71 Ben Curtis (U.S.) 70 67 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 68 69 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 66 71 Joel Sjoholm (Sweden) 71 66 138 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 68 70 Chris Wood (Britain) 71 67 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 66 72 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 70 68 Oscar Floren (Sweden) 67 71 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for golf stories