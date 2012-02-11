Golf-Berger achieves rare back-to-back St. Jude win
June 11 Daniel Berger became the fourth player to retain his Memphis title when he won the St. Jude Classic in Tennessee on Sunday.
Feb 11 Leading third round scores from the Dubai Desert Classic at the par-72 course in Dubai on Saturday. 201 Lee Westwood (Britain) 69 65 67 202 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 69 65 68 Marcel Siem (Germany) 65 69 68 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 63 69 70 203 Joel Sjoeholm (Sweden) 71 66 66 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 65 68 70 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 66 67 70 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 66 65 72 204 Ben Curtis (U.S.) 70 67 67 George Coetzee (South Africa) 69 66 69 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 66 65 73 205 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 66 72 67 206 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 72 64 70 Gregory Bourdy (France) 66 67 73 207 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 70 68 69 Chris Wood (Britain) 71 67 69 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 68 69 70 Romain Wattel (France) 66 71 70 208 Brett Rumford (Australia) 70 71 67 Simon Dyson (Britain) 72 68 68 Johan Edfors (Sweden) 69 71 68 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 69 70 69 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 68 68 72 209 Peter Hedblom (Sweden) 70 71 68 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 69 72 68 Gregory Havret (France) 73 67 69 Robert Rock (Britain) 73 67 69 Oscar Floren (Sweden) 67 71 71 210 Anthony Wall (Britain) 71 72 67 John Daly (U.S.) 71 72 67 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 70 72 68 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 74 67 69 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 71 70 69 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 67 73 70
June 11 Daniel Berger became the fourth player to retain his Memphis title when he won the St. Jude Classic in Tennessee on Sunday.
June 11 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour St Jude Classic at the par-70 course on Sunday in Memphis, Tennessee -10 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 70 68 66 66 -9 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 65 66 74 66 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 69 66 69 67 -8 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 66 65 72 69 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 70 66 65 71 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 72 66 70 64 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 68 67 68 69 Braden Thornb