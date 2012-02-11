Golf-U.S. PGA Tour St Jude Classic scores

June 11 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour St Jude Classic at the par-70 course on Sunday in Memphis, Tennessee -10 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 70 68 66 66 -9 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 65 66 74 66 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 69 66 69 67 -8 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 66 65 72 69 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 70 66 65 71 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 72 66 70 64 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 68 67 68 69 Braden Thornb