Oct 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Perth International at the par-72 course on Sunday in Perth 272 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 70 67 67 68 274 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 71 67 67 69 277 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 65 73 71 68 279 Michael Hendry (New Zealand) 65 73 72 69 280 Paul Casey (Britain) 67 75 71 67 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 72 71 69 68 Rhys Davies (Britain) 68 72 71 69 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 66 67 73 74 David Howell (Britain) 71 68 70 71 281 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 68 73 69 71 282 Knut Borsheim (Norway) 70 71 72 69 Steven Jones (Australia) 71 71 68 72 283 Steve Webster (Britain) 72 73 72 66 Scott Laycock (Australia) 71 72 71 69 284 Robert Coles (Britain) 71 68 73 72 Mark Brown (New Zealand) 71 69 72 72 285 Richard Bland (Britain) 70 69 76 70 Ashley Hall (Australia) 68 72 73 72 286 James McLean (Australia) 75 70 74 67 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 74 71 74 67 Aaron Townsend (Australia) 71 71 73 71 Sam Little (Britain) 72 71 72 71 Jason Scrivener (Australia) 68 69 76 73 David McKendrick (Australia) 72 71 70 73 287 Matthew Millar (Australia) 71 70 75 71 Rika Batibasaga (Australia) 73 71 72 71 Jason Norris (Australia) 70 73 71 73 288 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 75 70 74 69 Ryan McCarthy (Australia) 73 73 72 70 Craig Lee (Britain) 70 70 77 71 Matthew Zions (Australia) 74 68 73 73 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 71 72 72 73 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 68 73 73 74 Peter Cooke (Australia) 73 66 74 75 Andre Stolz (Australia) 70 73 68 77 289 Brett Rumford (Australia) 74 70 75 70 Scott Strange (Australia) 71 71 75 72 Ignacio Garrido (Spain) 74 71 67 77 290 Terry Pilkadaris (Australia) 71 74 73 72 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 74 72 72 72 Daniel Fox (Australia) 70 75 71 74 Thomas Petersson (Sweden) 70 72 73 75 Paul Spargo (Australia) 78 68 69 75 Stephen Dartnall (Australia) 72 67 74 77 291 Jeong Jin (South Korea) 70 72 78 71 David McKenzie (Australia) 72 71 76 72 Matt Stieger (Australia) 75 71 71 74 Josh Younger (Australia) 73 71 72 75 Kieran Pratt (Australia) 74 69 72 76 292 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 67 73 80 72 Anthony Summers (Australia) 71 75 73 73 Ryan Haller (Australia) 75 68 75 74 293 Rohan Blizard (Australia) 73 73 75 72 Rick Kulacz (Australia) 71 74 72 76 Matthew Guyatt (Australia) 70 75 71 77 294 Hamish Robertson (New Zealand) 76 69 76 73 Oliver Goss (Australia) 74 72 75 73 Thomas Norret (Denmark) 72 74 74 74 Kristopher Mueck (Australia) 74 70 74 76 Oliver Wilson (Britain) 73 73 70 78 Edouard Dubois (France) 71 71 70 82 295 Alastair Forsyth (Britain) 70 70 79 76 Max McCardle (Australia) 68 70 80 77 296 Anthony Brown (Australia) 72 74 77 73 Peter Wilson (Australia) 71 74 76 75 Jamie Moul (Britain) 70 75 72 79 297 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 75 71 74 77 Tim Wood (Australia) 74 70 75 78 299 Peter O'Malley (Australia) 73 73 80 73 Federico Colombo (Italy) 71 74 74 80 300 Ben Wharton (Australia) 73 73 80 74 302 Matthew Giles (Australia) 74 71 76 81