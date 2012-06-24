June 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Final s cores from the European
PGA Tour BMW International Open at the par-72 course on Sunday
in Cologne.
Danny Willett won a playoff at the fourth extra hole
277 Danny Willett (Britain) 65 70 69 73
277 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 64 74 68 71
278 Paul McGinley (Ireland) 65 70 77 66
Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 71 69 69 69
Chris Wood (Britain) 65 70 70 73
279 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 70 68 71 70
Marcel Siem (Germany) 68 71 68 72
280 Ross Fisher (Britain) 70 70 70 70
Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 69 70 70 71
Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 70 71 68 71
Joel Sjoeholm (Sweden) 67 66 72 75
281 David Lynn (Britain) 69 70 74 68
Simon Dyson (Britain) 68 70 73 70
Thomas Norret (Denmark) 67 69 73 72
Andrew Marshall (Britain) 71 67 70 73
Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 64 71 72 74
Keith Horne (South Africa) 66 73 67 75
282 Mark Foster (Britain) 69 74 70 69
Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 68 75 70 69
Pelle Edberg (Sweden) 66 74 69 73
Oliver Wilson (Britain) 69 73 67 73
Steve Webster (Britain) 69 70 69 74
283 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 68 69 77 69
Paul Lawrie (Britain) 72 70 72 69
Shiv Kapur (India) 66 70 75 72
Bernhard Langer (Germany) 72 67 72 72
Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 68 74 68 73
Matthew Nixon (Britain) 71 66 72 74
284 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 71 67 79 67
Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 69 70 75 70
Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 69 71 72 72
David Howell (Britain) 72 70 70 72
285 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 70 72 76 67
Gary Boyd (Britain) 71 69 72 73
Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 67 73 72 73
Dylan Frittelli (South Africa) 69 68 74 74
Oscar Floren (Sweden) 67 70 73 75
286 Rhys Davies (Britain) 69 69 77 71
Andrew Johnston (Britain) 71 72 73 70
Christian Nilsson (Sweden) 68 71 76 71
Richard Green (Australia) 67 73 73 73
Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 68 69 74 75
Richard Sterne (South Africa) 69 69 69 79
287 Phillip Price (Britain) 70 71 78 68
Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 67 73 76 71
Damien McGrane (Ireland) 76 66 73 72
Colin Montgomerie (Britain) 69 74 72 72
Marc Warren (Britain) 73 70 70 74
David Drysdale (Britain) 69 70 73 75
288 Gregory Havret (France) 66 76 77 69
Julien Guerrier (France) 68 74 72 74
289 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 68 74 75 72
Simon Khan (Britain) 69 71 73 76
290 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 72 71 76 71
Rich Beem (U.S.) 71 70 76 73
Simon Thornton (Ireland) 71 72 74 73
Alastair Forsyth (Britain) 69 71 75 75
Michael Jonzon (Sweden) 68 74 73 75
Richard McEvoy (Britain) 69 71 72 78
291 John Daly (U.S.) 68 73 77 73
Michael Campbell (New Zealand) 70 68 78 75
Wil Besseling (Netherlands) 71 69 76 75
Peter Whiteford (Britain) 70 73 70 78
292 Federico Colombo (Italy) 73 68 75 76
Steven O'Hara (Britain) 69 72 71 80
293 Julien Quesne (France) 75 68 77 73
Pablo Martin (Spain) 70 73 76 74
Alex Cejka (Germany) 68 75 74 76
294 Jordi Garcia Del Moral (Spain) 72 71 77 74
James Kingston (South Africa) 71 72 74 77
