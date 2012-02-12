Feb 12 Leading final-round scores from the Dubai Desert Classic at the par-72 course on Sunday 270 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 63 69 70 68 271 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 69 65 68 69 Lee Westwood (Britain) 69 65 67 70 273 Marcel Siem (Germany) 65 69 68 71 274 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 68 69 70 67 George Coetzee (South Africa) 69 66 69 70 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 66 65 72 71 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 65 68 70 71 275 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 66 65 73 71 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 66 72 67 70 Joel Sjoholm (Sweden) 71 66 66 72 276 Romain Wattel (France) 66 71 70 69 277 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 68 68 72 69 Ben Curtis (U.S.) 70 67 67 73 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 66 67 70 74 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for golf stories