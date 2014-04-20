April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Malaysian Open at the par-72 course on Sunday in Kuala Lumpur 270 Lee Westwood (Britain) 65 66 71 68 277 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 72 68 69 68 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 66 69 72 70 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 69 71 70 67 278 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 72 69 67 70 Julien Quesne (France) 68 69 69 72 Danny Willett (Britain) 70 66 72 70 279 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 74 68 70 67 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 75 67 69 68 280 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 69 68 71 72 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 71 68 69 72 Anirban Lahiri (India) 72 72 66 70 281 Masahiro Kawamura (Japan) 68 70 70 73 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 75 67 69 70 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 68 71 72 70 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 73 69 71 68 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 70 67 66 78 282 Michael Hoey (Britain) 67 73 73 69 Scott Hend (Australia) 70 70 72 70 Richard Lee (Canada) 69 76 67 70 Gregory Bourdy (France) 73 70 69 70 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 70 71 69 72 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 67 71 70 74 283 Tony Lascuna (Philippines) 70 65 77 71 Richard Bland (Britain) 73 69 69 72 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 70 71 74 68 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 72 70 70 71 Tom Lewis (Britain) 70 71 68 74 284 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 69 73 71 71 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 68 71 70 75 285 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 71 72 67 75 Shiv Kapur (India) 76 69 69 71 286 S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 71 70 71 74 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 71 74 73 68 Bryce Easton (South Africa) 70 74 72 70 Arnond Vongvanij (Thailand) 70 71 73 72 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 76 67 74 69 Pariya Junhasavasdikul (Thailand) 73 71 70 72 Justin Walters (South Africa) 71 72 71 72 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 70 74 69 73 287 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 71 71 73 72 Prayad Marksaeng (Thailand) 69 72 70 76 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 79 66 71 71 Adilson Da Silva (Brazil) 72 72 72 71 288 Rahil Gangjee (India) 74 68 70 76 Steve Lewton (Britain) 71 69 74 74 289 David Drysdale (Britain) 71 71 75 72 Nicholas Fung (Malaysia) 72 71 73 73 Khor Kheng Hwai (Malaysia) 72 72 74 71 Simon Dyson (Britain) 73 71 73 72 Marcel Siem (Germany) 72 71 74 72 Joachim Hansen (Denmark) 72 72 73 72 Gavin Kyle Green (Malaysia) 74 70 75 70 Marc Warren (Britain) 69 75 75 70 290 Marco Crespi (Italy) 71 73 75 71 Chiragh Kumar (India) 74 70 75 71 291 Romain Wattel (France) 71 72 75 73 Mohammad Siddikur (Bangladesh) 73 70 77 71 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 75 68 71 77 292 Craig Lee (Britain) 69 75 73 75 Simon Thornton (Ireland) 74 68 72 78 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 73 72 72 75 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 72 73 75 72 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 74 69 80 69 293 Jazz Janewattananond (Thailand) 73 72 73 75 Namchok Tantipokhakul (Thailand) 76 69 71 77 Chawalit Plaphol (Thailand) 74 71 76 72 294 Rashid Khan (India) 72 72 76 74 Anthony Kang (U.S.) 71 74 75 74 295 Thaworn Wiratchant (Thailand) 69 75 75 76 297 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 69 76 76 76 298 Chinnarat Phadungsil (Thailand) 74 71 77 76