UPDATE 1-Golf-Holmes, Stanley lead Players, Garcia four back
* Co-leaders head Oosthuizen by one stroke (Adds quotes, details)
Jan 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Qatar Masters at the par-72 course on Saturday in Doha -14 Branden Grace (South Africa) 70 67 68 69 -12 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 67 69 69 71 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 67 68 71 70 -11 Lee Slattery (Britain) 69 69 69 70 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 66 69 72 70 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 71 67 70 69 -8 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 70 66 74 70 Richard Bland (Britain) 72 69 67 72 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 67 69 70 74 Ricardo Gouveia (Portugal) 67 71 70 72 George Coetzee (South Africa) 67 70 73 70 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 65 73 71 71 -7 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 65 72 72 72 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 69 67 72 73 Gregory Bourdy (France) 67 68 72 74 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 71 68 71 71 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 67 66 70 78 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 68 70 70 73 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 70 67 74 70 -6 Pelle Edberg (Sweden) 70 66 71 75 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 68 72 71 71 Robert Rock (Britain) 68 70 71 73 Benjamin Hebert (France) 71 70 71 70 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 70 69 75 68 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 69 68 73 72 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 67 70 74 71 -5 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 66 68 77 72 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 73 67 73 70 -4 Renato Paratore (Italy) 75 66 71 72 Gregory Havret (France) 71 67 70 76 Marcel Siem (Germany) 69 71 75 69 Ben Evans (Britain) 69 71 74 70 Roope Kakko (Finland) 69 71 72 72 Ernie Els (South Africa) 68 70 72 74 -3 Callum Shinkwin (Britain) 68 74 70 73 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 72 67 73 73 Jin Cheng (China) 72 70 71 72 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 69 68 76 72 Nathan Holman (Australia) 70 71 72 72 Marc Warren (Britain) 73 68 73 71 -2 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 71 69 71 75 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 68 70 77 71 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 72 68 75 71 Bjoern Akesson (Sweden) 66 73 74 73 Rhys Davies (Britain) 69 73 73 71 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 71 70 69 76 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 69 69 75 73 -1 Brett Rumford (Australia) 68 69 78 72 Trevor Fisher (South Africa) 72 70 69 76 Seve Benson (Britain) 74 67 71 75 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 72 68 75 72 0 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 73 67 73 75 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 75 68 71 74 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 69 73 72 74 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 68 74 75 71 Wu Ashun (China) 73 70 73 72 1 James Morrison (Britain) 70 70 73 76 Haydn Porteous (South Africa) 71 71 73 74 2 Gary Stal (France) 74 68 71 77 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 69 72 76 73 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 69 72 75 74 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 74 67 75 74 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 71 71 77 71 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 72 68 75 75 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 72 71 71 76 Michael Lorenzo-Vera (France) 72 71 74 73 3 Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) 73 70 74 74 4 Joachim Hansen (Denmark) 71 72 73 76 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 70 73 76 73 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 73 70 73 76 Oliver Wilson (Britain) 72 69 74 77 5 Jens Fahrbring (Sweden) 69 68 77 79 9 David Lipsky (U.S.) 71 72 76 78 10 Clarke Lutton (Britain) 68 72 76 82
* Co-leaders head Oosthuizen by one stroke (Adds quotes, details)
May 13 Americans J.B. Holmes and Kyle Stanley used contrasting methods to end up in the same place, tied for the lead after the third round at the Players Championship in Florida on Saturday.