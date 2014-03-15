March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Trophee Hassan II at the par-72 course on Saturday in Agadir 199 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 62 68 69 205 Seve Benson (Britain) 63 68 74 206 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 69 70 67 208 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 71 67 70 David Horsey (Britain) 72 64 72 Paul Waring (Britain) 72 69 67 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 65 71 72 Shiv Kapur (India) 70 71 67 209 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 68 71 70 Marc Warren (Britain) 66 73 70 Richard Bland (Britain) 69 70 70 210 Robert Rock (Britain) 71 68 71 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 71 69 70 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 68 67 75 211 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 72 71 68 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 66 73 72 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 66 72 73 Alexander Levy (France) 70 72 69 Gregory Bourdy (France) 68 69 74 212 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 74 70 68 Stephen Dodd (Britain) 68 73 71 Florian Fritsch (Germany) 72 70 70 Connor Arendell (U.S.) 65 71 76 Richard Green (Australia) 70 73 69 Rhys Davies (Britain) 68 73 71 George Coetzee (South Africa) 69 69 74 Danny Willett (Britain) 72 70 70 David Drysdale (Britain) 73 67 72 213 Daniel Im (U.S.) 71 73 69 Adrien Saddier (France) 72 72 69 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 69 73 71 Marcel Siem (Germany) 69 69 75 Mark Tullo (Chile) 74 69 70 Tom Lewis (Britain) 69 74 70 James Morrison (Britain) 69 69 75 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 70 75 68 Jens Dantorp (Sweden) 73 71 69 214 Marco Crespi (Italy) 71 74 69 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 71 73 70 Ross Fisher (Britain) 70 73 71 Brett Rumford (Australia) 73 71 70 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 67 73 74 Simon Dyson (Britain) 73 70 71 Michael Hoey (Britain) 68 70 76 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 72 70 72 Gary Stal (France) 73 71 70 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 73 72 69 215 Robert Dinwiddie (Britain) 71 71 73 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 69 73 73 Simon Wakefield (Britain) 72 73 70 216 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 73 69 74 David Howell (Britain) 72 69 75 Gregory Havret (France) 72 71 73 Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 72 73 71 217 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 75 70 72 Alexandre Kaleka (France) 72 73 72 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 71 72 74 Francois Calmels (France) 70 74 73 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 72 72 73 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 73 70 74 218 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 74 69 75 Roope Kakko (Finland) 70 73 75 219 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 70 73 76 Duncan Stewart (Britain) 71 74 74 220 Patrik Sjoeland (Sweden) 70 74 76 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 70 74 76 Daan Huizing (Netherlands) 74 70 76 221 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 71 71 79 222 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 71 74 77 224 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 67 78 79 Edouard Dubois (France) 68 75 81