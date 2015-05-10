Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Mauritius Open at the par-71 course on Sunday in Bel Ombre PLAY-OFF 1 George Coetzee (South Africa) after 2 2 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) after 2 REGULAR ROUNDS -13 George Coetzee (South Africa) 70 67 65 69 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 65 68 70 68 -12 Mardan Mamat (Singapore) 69 69 67 67 -11 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 69 66 68 70 -10 Scott Hend (Australia) 72 66 70 66 Masahiro Kawamura (Japan) 68 69 71 66 John Parry (Britain) 67 70 71 66 -8 Bernd Ritthammer (Germany) 71 70 68 67 Merrick Bremner (South Africa) 71 70 66 69 Oliver Bekker (South Africa) 66 71 71 68 -7 Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 73 66 69 69 Rahil Gangjee (India) 67 70 74 66 -6 Justin Walters (South Africa) 67 73 69 69 Pelle Edberg (Sweden) 68 66 74 70 Keith Horne (South Africa) 70 69 71 68 Jazz Janewattananond (Thailand) 69 70 68 71 Andrew McArthur (Britain) 68 70 68 72 Richard Lee (Canada) 72 68 72 66 Jake Roos (South Africa) 70 71 67 70 -5 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 72 69 70 68 Chris Lloyd (Britain) 73 70 69 67 Dean Burmester (South Africa) 67 68 71 73 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 68 67 73 71 Sam Brazel (Australia) 69 70 70 70 Andrea Pavan (Italy) 73 69 68 69 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 65 72 69 73 Nathan Holman (Australia) 67 73 66 73 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 68 71 72 68 -4 Jean Hugo (South Africa) 73 69 69 69 Chris Paisley (Britain) 72 69 68 71 Jordi Garcia Pinto (Spain) 71 69 72 68 Victor Riu (France) 71 70 68 71 Scott Barr (Australia) 69 73 71 67 Ben Evans (Britain) 70 70 70 70 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 68 74 69 69 Unho Park (Australia) 72 70 69 69 -3 Borja Virto (Spain) 68 72 71 70 Madalitso Muthiya (Zambia) 67 74 67 73 Terry Pilkadaris (Australia) 66 71 74 70 Thanyakorn Khrongpha (Thailand) 69 72 68 72 Jason Palmer (Britain) 71 69 69 72 Alessandro Tadini (Italy) 71 69 70 71 Adam Groom (Australia) 71 71 68 71 -2 Kevin Phelan (Ireland) 68 73 72 69 Hung Chien-Yao (Chinese Taipei) 70 71 69 72 John Hahn (U.S.) 70 72 68 72 Adilson Da Silva (Brazil) 72 69 73 68 Colin Nel (South Africa) 69 69 75 69 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 72 71 71 68 -1 Steve Lewton (Britain) 70 69 70 74 0 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 71 71 71 71 Chinnarat Phadungsil (Thailand) 72 71 70 71 Pablo Martin (Spain) 72 66 73 73 Javier Colomo (Spain) 72 69 72 71 1 Danie Van Tonder (South Africa) 73 70 66 76 Paul Peterson (U.S.) 69 70 72 74 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 70 71 73 71 Kalem Richardson (Australia) 73 66 73 73 Divan Van den Heever (South Africa) 73 70 71 71 Mithun Perera (Sri Lanka) 72 71 68 74 Cyril Bouniol (France) 71 70 76 68 2 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 68 75 72 71 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 70 71 72 73 Thaworn Wiratchant (Thailand) 71 71 70 74 3 Daniel Chopra (Sweden) 70 68 77 72 Panuphol Pittayarat (Thailand) 67 74 75 71 4 Wang Jeung-Hun (Korea) 65 72 76 75 Ross McGowan (Britain) 70 72 70 76 Dan Woltman (U.S.) 67 74 75 72 Sattaya Supupramai (Thailand) 70 73 73 72 Jason Scrivener (Australia) 71 72 72 73 5 Rattanon Wannasrichan (Thailand) 74 69 71 75 Pedro Oriol (Spain) 70 73 72 74 6 Ryan Cairns (Zimbabwe) 69 74 72 75
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12