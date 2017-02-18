Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour World Super 6 at the par-72 course on Saturday in Perth
-17 Brett Rumford (Australia) 66 65 68
-12 Steven Jeffress (Australia) 68 66 70
Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 69 68 67
Adam Blyth (Australia) 67 69 68
Jason Scrivener (Australia) 67 71 66
Lucas Herbert (Australia) 67 68 69
Austin Connelly (Canada) 69 69 66
-11 Johannes Veerman (U.S.) 67 68 70
David Bransdon (Australia) 69 64 72
Thomas Detry (Belgium) 71 67 67
Jake Higginbottom (Australia) 69 70 66
Daniel Fox (Australia) 67 69 69
Ryan Evans (Britain) 69 68 68
-10 Nick Cullen (Australia) 69 69 68
Hideto Tanihara (Japan) 67 71 68
-9 Adam Bland (Australia) 71 69 67
Pep Angles (Spain) 68 72 67
Casey O'Toole (U.S.) 67 70 70
Wade Ormsby (Australia) 70 71 66
-8 Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand) 68 72 68
Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 70 68 70
Sam Brazel (Australia) 71 71 66
Duncan Stewart (Britain) 72 65 71
Matthew Millar (Australia) 71 65 72