April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Spanish Open at the par-71 course on Sunday in San Roque
1 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 67 74 74 70
2 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 70 75 70 71
3 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 74 71 75 67
4 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 71 77 72 68
James Morrison (Britain) 67 75 74 72
5 Michael Lorenzo-Vera (France) 73 70 71 75
Martin Kaymer (Germany) 69 75 71 74
Alexander Noren (Sweden) 75 75 68 71
Ross Fisher (Britain) 70 74 72 73
6 Craig Lee (Britain) 71 72 76 71
7 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 67 75 76 73
Richard Bland (Britain) 71 72 75 73
Nino Bertasio (Italy) 74 72 73 72
8 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 72 76 72 72
Alexander Levy (France) 66 76 81 69
9 Paul Dunne (Ireland) 73 76 74 70
Andy Sullivan (Britain) 71 78 74 70
Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 74 73 72 74
10 Gregory Bourdy (France) 70 74 81 69
Peter Hanson (Sweden) 75 70 76 73
Pep Angles (Spain) 72 71 74 77
Steve Webster (Britain) 72 77 75 70
Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 71 78 74 71
Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 74 75 76 69
Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 76 71 71 76
11 Thomas Linard (France) 73 75 75 72
Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 72 75 77 71
Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 73 72 74 76
12 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 68 71 78 79
Jordi Garcia Pinto (Spain) 69 75 77 75
Borja Virto (Spain) 73 77 74 72
Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 70 79 72 75
Richie Ramsay (Britain) 69 76 77 74
13 David Drysdale (Britain) 72 76 77 72
Bradley Dredge (Britain) 73 78 72 74
Chris Wood (Britain) 72 75 79 71
Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 73 76 78 70
14 Stuart Manley (Britain) 67 79 76 76
Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 74 76 71 77
Ricardo Gouveia (Portugal) 72 74 75 77
Pelle Edberg (Sweden) 75 74 73 76
15 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 74 73 76 76
Marcus Kinhult (Sweden) 73 78 74 74
Graeme Storm (Britain) 74 73 76 76
16 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 77 74 73 76
Richard Sterne (South Africa) 74 75 79 72
David Dixon (Britain) 72 77 77 74
Paul Lawrie (Britain) 73 76 79 72
Jens Fahrbring (Sweden) 76 73 75 76
Sebastien Gros (France) 73 77 77 73
Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 75 72 78 75
Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 75 73 79 73
17 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 71 78 74 78
Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 77 74 77 73
Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 72 78 72 79
18 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 77 73 79 73
S.S.P. Chawrasia (India) 73 74 77 78
Ben Evans (Britain) 74 72 82 74
Renato Paratore (Italy) 75 76 77 74
Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 75 75 75 77
19 Julien Quesne (France) 73 75 74 81
James Robinson (Britain) 73 73 77 80
Marcel Siem (Germany) 74 77 75 77
21 Roope Kakko (Finland) 73 76 83 73
Seve Benson (Britain) 75 76 78 76
22 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 78 73 81 74
23 Callum Shinkwin (Britain) 75 75 78 79
24 Bjoern Akesson (Sweden) 75 76 75 82
Daniel Brooks (Britain) 77 74 78 79