Golf-McIlroy to undergo test on troublesome back
May 12 World number two Rory McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his discomfort, he said on Friday.
July 31 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour King's Cup at the par-70 course on Sunday in Pattaya -12 Chan Shih-Chang (Chinese Taipei) 71 67 63 67 -10 Lin Wen-Tang (Chinese Taipei) 69 66 69 66 -9 Danthai Boonma (Thailand) 68 68 71 64 Mark Foster (Britain) 71 66 66 68 -8 Lionel Weber (France) 68 70 65 69 -7 Chinnarat Phadungsil (Thailand) 71 66 70 66 Pelle Edberg (Sweden) 71 69 67 66 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 67 72 63 71 Victor Gebhard Osterby (Denmark) 69 69 69 66 -6 Miguel Tabuena (Philippines) 70 67 69 68 Thitiphun Chuayprakong (Thailand) 68 69 70 67 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 71 67 67 69 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 70 68 68 68 -5 Scott Barr (Australia) 68 68 74 65 -4 Natipong Srithong (Thailand) 66 69 72 69 Terry Pilkadaris (Australia) 66 67 71 72 S. Chikkarangappa (India) 68 68 68 72 Jaco Ahlers (South Africa) 67 68 67 74 Ryan Evans (Britain) 73 68 67 68 -3 Daniel Im (U.S.) 67 70 71 69 Dean Burmester (South Africa) 73 66 68 70 Chapchai Nirat (Thailand) 71 68 68 70 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 67 71 69 70 -2 Hung Chien-Yao (Chinese Taipei) 72 68 70 68 Udorn Duangdecha (Thailand) 71 70 70 67 Thanyakorn Khrongpha (Thailand) 69 71 70 68 Sam Brazel (Australia) 69 68 71 70 Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand) 71 65 70 72 David Lipsky (U.S.) 69 67 72 70 Sutijet Kooratanapisan (Thailand) 67 68 73 70 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 71 70 68 69 Pavit Tangkamolprasert (Thailand) 67 73 71 67 Nicolas Paez (U.S.) 68 68 74 68 Shiv Kapur (India) 72 67 73 66 Sattaya Supupramai (Thailand) 63 70 73 72 Peradol Panyathanasedh (Thailand) 70 67 75 66 -1 Chiragh Kumar (India) 67 72 70 70 Raththee Sirithanakunsak (Thailand) 73 68 69 69 Jazz Janewattananond (Thailand) 66 70 71 72 Kwanchai Tannin (Thailand) 70 70 69 70 Wisut Artjanawat (Thailand) 72 69 70 68 Simon Yates (Britain) 68 72 71 68 0 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 70 71 70 69 S.S.P. Chawrasia (India) 70 69 70 71 Francesco Laporta (Italy) 65 71 71 73 John Parry (Britain) 68 70 69 73 Angelo Que (Philippines) 71 67 71 71 Tony Lascuna (Philippines) 71 70 68 71 Casey O'Toole (U.S.) 71 68 70 71 Poom Saksansin (Thailand) 70 69 69 72 Huang Wenyi (China) 68 71 71 70 1 Piya Swangarunporn (Thailand) 69 70 72 70 Johan Edfors (Sweden) 68 68 69 76 Kevin Techakanokboom (Thailand) 66 74 70 71 Antonio Ferrer (Spain) 69 72 71 69 2 Steve Lewton (Britain) 69 72 72 69 Suradit Yongcharoenchai (Thailand) 68 71 73 70 Malcolm Kokocinski (Sweden) 71 68 71 72 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 72 69 72 69 Arnond Vongvanij (Thailand) 70 71 69 72 Niall Turner (Ireland) 69 72 71 70 Rattanon Wannasrichan (Thailand) 68 72 72 70 3 Wolmer Murillo (Venezuela) 71 69 72 71 Rhys Davies (Britain) 69 70 73 71 Tom Johnson (U.S.) 65 72 71 75 4 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 65 72 69 78 Itthipat Buranatanyarat (Thailand) 67 74 68 75 Mardan Mamat (Singapore) 66 71 72 75 Thummanoon Koonmark (Thailand) 71 69 72 72 5 David Lutterus (Australia) 73 68 72 72 Chawalit Plaphol (Thailand) 70 71 70 74 Joachim Hansen (Denmark) 67 67 79 72 Dodge Kemmer (U.S.) 70 71 73 71 Lukas Nemecz (Austria) 70 66 74 75 6 Napat Pattamasing (Thailand) 73 68 74 71 Settee Prakongvech (Thailand) 70 69 74 73 Shunya Takeyasu (Japan) 70 70 71 75 Shubhankar Sharma (India) 69 72 73 72 7 Chanachok Dejpiratanamongkol (Thailand) 72 69 71 75 14 Alessandro Tadini (Italy) 70 69 77 78
May 12 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the second round from the European Tour Portuguese Open at the par-73 course on Friday in Portimao holes played rounds -16 Matt Wallace (Britain) 12 63 -11 Sebastian Heisele (Germany) 12 64 -9 Erik Van Rooyen (South Africa) 12 68 Jamie Rutherford (Britain) 6 67 Ashley Cheste