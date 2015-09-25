Sept 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour European Open at the par-71 course on Friday in Bad Griesbach. The cut was set at 139. -10 Graeme Storm (Britain) 65 67 Ross Fisher (Britain) 67 65 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 66 66 -9 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 66 67 An Byeong-Hun (Korea) 68 65 -8 Johan Edfors (Sweden) 66 68 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 65 69 -7 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 67 68 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 67 68 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 69 66 Florian Fritsch (Germany) 66 69 Justin Walters (South Africa) 67 68 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 66 69 Richard Bland (Britain) 65 70 -6 John Parry (Britain) 66 70 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 67 69 James Morrison (Britain) 67 69 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 68 68 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 66 70 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 68 68 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 68 68 Benjamin Hebert (France) 64 72 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 68 68 -5 Bernhard Langer (Germany) 66 71 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 70 67 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 69 68 Sebastian Heisele (Germany) 70 67 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 70 67 Alessandro Tadini (Italy) 68 69 Kenneth Ferrie (Britain) 70 67 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 67 70 Richard Green (Australia) 65 72 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 70 67 -4 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 68 70 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 69 69 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 68 70 Edouard Espana (France) 69 69 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 68 70 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 68 70 Pelle Edberg (Sweden) 67 71 Richard Finch (Britain) 66 72 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 70 68 Seve Benson (Britain) 68 70 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 68 70 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 70 68 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 70 68 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 71 67 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 69 69 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 66 72 Ben Evans (Britain) 68 70 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 72 66 Scott Hend (Australia) 69 69 -3 DNQ Matthew Nixon (Britain) 71 68 Philipp Mejow (Germany) 68 71 Gregory Havret (France) 69 70 Lee Slattery (Britain) 68 71 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 68 71 Chris Paisley (Britain) 67 72 Cyril Bouniol (France) 69 70 Alexander Levy (France) 72 67 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 67 72 Simon Wakefield (Britain) 69 70 Albin Choi (Canada) 70 69 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 72 67 Jordi Garcia Pinto (Spain) 68 71 Michael Lorenzo-Vera (France) 69 70 -2 DNQ Victor Riu (France) 68 72 Craig Lee (Britain) 70 70 Bernd Ritthammer (Germany) 67 73 Max Orrin (Britain) 70 70 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 71 69 David Horsey (Britain) 67 73 Shiv Kapur (India) 68 72 David Howell (Britain) 72 68 Tom Lewis (Britain) 67 73 Michael Hoey (Britain) 70 70 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 64 76 -1 DNQ Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 70 71 Yang Yong-Eun (Korea) 71 70 Kevin Phelan (Ireland) 70 71 Matt Ford (Britain) 71 70 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 70 71 Alvaro Velasco (Spain) 72 69 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 69 72 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 71 70 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 71 70 Gary Stal (France) 71 70 0 DNQ Romain Wattel (France) 72 70 Trevor Fisher (South Africa) 67 75 Paul Maddy (Britain) 69 73 Jerome Lando-Casanova (France) 75 67 Chris Wood (Britain) 68 74 Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 70 72 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 66 76 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 69 73 Jason Scrivener (Australia) 69 73 David Lipsky (U.S.) 66 76 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 74 68 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 67 75 1 DNQ Mark Tullo (Chile) 70 73 Merrick Bremner (South Africa) 70 73 William Starke (U.S.) 73 70 Anthony Wall (Britain) 72 71 Dan Woltman (U.S.) 68 75 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 70 73 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 73 70 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 73 70 Renato Paratore (Italy) 74 69 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 70 73 Julien Quesne (France) 70 73 2 DNQ Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 72 72 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 77 67 Stephan Jaeger (Germany) 76 68 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 69 75 Andrea Pavan (Italy) 73 71 Stuart Manley (Britain) 72 72 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 68 76 Gregory Bourdy (France) 72 72 Max Rottluff (Germany) 73 71 3 DNQ Daniel Gaunt (Australia) 75 70 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 70 75 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 71 74 Pedro Oriol (Spain) 72 73 Moritz Lampert (Germany) 73 72 4 DNQ Simon Thornton (Ireland) 77 69 Tom Murray (Britain) 72 74 Jake Roos (South Africa) 72 74 Marc Warren (Britain) 69 77 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 72 74 Marcel Schneider (Germany) 69 77 Mathias Groenberg (Sweden) 75 71 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 70 76 5 DNQ Adrien Saddier (France) 73 74 Sam Hutsby (Britain) 73 74 Bernard Neumayer (Austria) 71 76 6 DNQ Mark Foster (Britain) 76 72 Antonio Hortal (Spain) 68 80 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 72 76 Sean Einhaus (Germany) 70 78 Phillip Archer (Britain) 74 74 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 73 75 Marco Crespi (Italy) 76 72 7 DNQ Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 74 75 8 DNQ Oliver Farr (Britain) 73 77 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 75 75 Oliver Wilson (Britain) 75 75 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 71 79 10 DNQ Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 74 78 13 DNQ Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 78 77 Chris Lloyd (Britain) 77 78 17 DNQ Sven Struever (Germany) 84 75 19 DNQ Thomas Levet (France) 79 82 1 WDW Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 72 2 WDW Chris Doak (Britain) 73 6 WDW Jason Barnes (Britain) 77 7 WDW Stephen Dodd (Britain) 78