Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Italian Open at the par-72 course on Saturday in Turin 200 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 67 62 71 202 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 67 69 66 203 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 66 66 71 205 Ross Fisher (Britain) 69 66 70 Lee Slattery (Britain) 70 68 67 206 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 72 65 69 207 S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 69 72 66 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 69 68 70 David Howell (Britain) 73 67 67 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 66 72 69 208 Marc Warren (Britain) 69 70 69 Romain Wattel (France) 73 68 67 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 70 68 70 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 68 69 71 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 74 66 68 Simon Dyson (Britain) 71 68 69 James Morrison (Britain) 70 66 72 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 70 67 71 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 70 72 66 209 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 71 66 72 Andreas Harto (Denmark) 70 69 70 Merrick Bremner (South Africa) 71 68 70 Seve Benson (Britain) 70 67 72 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 72 70 67 Edoardo Lipparelli (Italy) 68 70 71 David Lipsky (U.S.) 69 67 73 Francesco Laporta (Italy) 68 72 69 Richard Bland (Britain) 67 71 71 Daan Huizing (Netherlands) 69 71 69 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 68 68 73 Alexander Levy (France) 73 68 68 Darren Clarke (Britain) 72 70 67 210 Adam Gee (Britain) 72 70 68 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 70 72 68 Sam Walker (Britain) 70 72 68 Shiv Kapur (India) 73 69 68 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 71 70 69 Anthony Wall (Britain) 71 70 69 Craig Lee (Britain) 70 72 68 211 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 73 67 71 Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 74 67 70 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 71 69 71 James Heath (Britain) 73 68 70 Marcel Siem (Germany) 73 68 70 Kim Si-Hwan (South Korea) 70 72 69 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 73 63 75 212 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 74 68 70 Daniel Im (U.S.) 71 71 70 Robert Rock (Britain) 69 70 73 Joachim Hansen (Denmark) 69 71 72 David Horsey (Britain) 71 69 72 Roope Kakko (Finland) 69 72 71 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 74 68 70 Adrien Saddier (France) 70 70 72 213 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 73 68 72 Filippo Bergamaschi (Italy) 72 69 72 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 73 69 71 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 68 69 76 Tom Lewis (Britain) 71 69 73 Alessandro Tadini (Italy) 72 69 72 David Drysdale (Britain) 73 69 71 214 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 68 70 76 Benjamin Rusch (Switzerland) 73 66 75 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 70 70 74 Gareth Maybin (Britain) 67 73 74 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 72 70 72 Gregory Molteni (Italy) 70 70 74 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 75 67 72 215 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 71 71 73 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 72 70 73 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 71 71 73 216 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 74 67 75 Garrick Porteous (Britain) 71 71 74 John Hahn (U.S.) 67 73 76 217 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 70 68 79