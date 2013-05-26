Golf-Woods says alcohol not factor in DUI, blames medication
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
May 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour PGA Championship at the par-72 course on Sunday in Wentworth Matteo Manassero wins play-off at the fourth extra hole 278 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 69 71 69 69 278 Simon Khan (Britain) 69 72 71 66 Marc Warren (Britain) 69 70 70 69 279 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 76 69 67 67 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 69 70 68 72 280 Ernie Els (South Africa) 72 69 72 67 James Kingston (South Africa) 66 77 69 68 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 71 69 71 69 281 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 70 68 73 70 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 71 75 66 69 Lee Westwood (Britain) 70 71 67 73 282 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 73 71 70 68 Gregory Bourdy (France) 71 73 70 68 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 67 76 70 69 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 70 71 72 69 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 72 73 68 69 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 71 73 67 71 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 70 71 69 72 283 David Drysdale (Britain) 71 73 69 70 Gregory Havret (France) 70 71 71 71 Richard Bland (Britain) 71 71 69 72 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 72 71 68 72 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 71 71 69 72 284 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 71 75 70 68 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 71 71 73 69 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 72 70 73 69 Branden Grace (South Africa) 71 73 71 69 George Coetzee (South Africa) 69 70 75 70 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 71 74 68 71 Phillip Price (Britain) 73 69 70 72 Mark Foster (Britain) 70 69 72 73 285 Danny Willett (Britain) 73 72 73 67 Darren Clarke (Britain) 74 70 72 69 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 74 71 71 69 Ross Fisher (Britain) 72 73 68 72 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 70 73 69 73 286 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 71 75 73 67 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 70 74 73 69 Lee Slattery (Britain) 71 71 69 75 287 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 69 74 75 69 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 74 71 72 70 Chris Doak (Britain) 74 71 72 70 Marcel Siem (Germany) 75 71 71 70 Graeme Storm (Britain) 73 71 69 74 288 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 70 75 73 70 Colin Montgomerie (Britain) 71 75 72 70 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 75 69 73 71 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 74 71 72 71 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 74 72 70 72 289 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 73 72 76 68 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 70 74 73 72 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 71 74 72 72 Paul McGinley (Ireland) 71 75 70 73 Thomas Levet (France) 71 75 70 73 Liang Wenchong (China) 75 68 72 74 Justin Rose (Britain) 72 74 69 74 290 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 74 72 72 72 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 71 74 71 74 291 Jarmo Sandelin (Sweden) 76 69 74 72 Gary Lockerbie (Britain) 71 74 73 73 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 72 73 72 74 292 Alessandro Tadini (Italy) 73 71 74 74 Brett Rumford (Australia) 75 71 72 74 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 68 75 74 75 Greig Hutcheon (Britain) 72 74 67 79 293 Jason Levermore (Britain) 72 70 73 78 294 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 75 71 73 75 295 Julien Quesne (France) 71 75 78 71 296 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 75 71 78 72 Scott Drummond (Britain) 70 75 75 76 Robert Coles (Britain) 75 71 75 75
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.