Feb 16 Scores from the European Tour Indian Masters at the par-72 course on Thursday in New Delhi 66 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 66 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 66 67 Federico Colombo (Italy) 67 68 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 68 Himmat Rai (India) 68 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 68 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 68 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 68 Gregory Havret (France) 68 69 Vivek Bhandari (India) 69 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 69 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 69 Oscar Floren (Sweden) 69 Marcel Siem (Germany) 69 Andrea Pavan (Italy) 69 Anirban Lahiri (India) 69 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 69 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 69 70 Chapchai Nirat (Thailand) 70 Paul McGinley (Ireland) 70 Rhys Davies (Britain) 70 Shamim Khan (India) 70 Mithun Perera (Sri Lanka) 70 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 70 Berry Henson (U.S.) 70 Scott Barr (Australia) 70 Marcus Both (Australia) 70 George Murray (Britain) 70 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 70 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 70 Mardan Mamat (Singapore) 70 Ignacio Garrido (Spain) 70 71 Shiv Kapur (India) 71 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 71 Mohammad Siddikur (Bangladesh) 71 Kieran Pratt (Australia) 71 Romain Wattel (France) 71 David Horsey (Britain) 71 Thaworn Wiratchant (Thailand) 71 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 71 Mukesh Kumar (India) 71 Chinnarat Phadungsil (Thailand) 71 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 71 Jamie Moul (Britain) 71 S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 71 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 71 72 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 72 Gareth Maybin (Britain) 72 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 72 Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 72 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 72 Prayad Marksaeng (Thailand) 72 Liang Wenchong (China) 72 Gaurav Pratap Singh (India) 72 David Howell (Britain) 72 Julien Quesne (France) 72 Marc Warren (Britain) 72 Lu Wei-Chih (Taiwan) 72 Benjamin Hebert (France) 72 Robert Coles (Britain) 72 Honey Baisoya (India) 72 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 72 David Drysdale (Britain) 72 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 72 Vijay Kumar (India) 72 Daisuke Maruyama (Japan) 72 73 Baek Seuk-Hyun (South Korea) 73 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 73 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 73 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 73 Daisuke Kataoka (Japan) 73 David Gleeson (Australia) 73 Manav Jaini (India) 73 Joonas Granberg (Finland) 73 Abhinav Lohan (India) 73 Joel Sjoeholm (Sweden) 73 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 73 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 73 Angelo Que (Philippines) 73 Richard Finch (Britain) 73 Shankar Das (India) 73 Vinod Kumar (India) 73 Danny Denison (Britain) 73 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 73 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 73 Sanjay Kumar (India) 73 Zaw Moe (Myanmar) 73 74 Mars Pucay (Philippines) 74 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 74 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 74 Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 74 Sam Little (Britain) 74 Martin Wiegele (Austria) 74 Om Prakash Chouhan (India) 74 Ross Bain (Britain) 74 Scott Hend (Australia) 74 Darren Beck (Australia) 74 75 Harendra Gupta (India) 75 Peter Gustafsson (Sweden) 75 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 75 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 75 Tetsuji Hiratsuka (Japan) 75 Chawalit Plaphol (Thailand) 75 Digvijay Singh (India) 75 Adilson Da Silva (Brazil) 75 Feroz Ali Mollah (India) 75 Sujjan Singh (India) 75 Rahil Gangjee (India) 75 Christian Cevaer (France) 75 Raju Ali Mollah (India) 75 Vikrant Chopra (India) 75 76 Todd Hamilton (U.S.) 76 Chiragh Kumar (India) 76 Mandeo Singh Pathania (India) 76 Anura Rohana (Sri Lanka) 76 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 76 Anthony Kang (U.S.) 76 Ashok Kumar (India) 76 Zamal Hossain Mollah (Bangladesh) 76 77 Floris de Vries (Netherlands) 77 Namchok Tantipokhakul (Thailand) 77 Rick Kulacz (Australia) 77 Edouard Dubois (France) 77 Pariya Junhasavasdikul (Thailand) 77 Rashid Khan (India) 77 78 Gaurav Ghei (India) 78 79 Lee Sung (South Korea) 79 Graeme Storm (Britain) 79 Chan Yih-Shin (Taiwan) 79 John Daly (U.S.) 79 80 Peter Karmis (South Africa) 80 WDW Panuphol Pittayarat (Thailand)