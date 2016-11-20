Golf-McIlroy to undergo test on troublesome back
May 12 World number two Rory McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his discomfort, he said on Friday.
Nov 20 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour World Tour Championship at the par-72 course on Sunday in Dubai -17 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 69 69 66 67 -16 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 71 66 67 68 -14 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 70 67 70 67 -13 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 67 71 66 71 Victor Dubuisson (France) 70 69 64 72 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 68 67 70 70 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 70 69 68 68 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 70 67 70 68 -12 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 75 68 68 65 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 72 69 70 65 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 72 71 68 65 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 70 71 67 68 -11 An Byeong Hun (Korea) 70 69 70 68 David Horsey (Britain) 72 71 67 67 Lee Westwood (Britain) 66 70 69 72 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 68 69 73 67 -10 Wang Jeunghun (Korea) 75 72 65 66 Ross Fisher (Britain) 72 71 67 68 -9 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 71 74 67 67 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 68 67 74 70 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 70 71 69 69 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 71 70 68 70 -8 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 71 71 63 75 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 71 69 69 71 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 72 70 67 71 Julien Quesne (France) 67 76 68 69 -7 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 74 73 67 67 Alexander Levy (France) 69 73 71 68 Branden Grace (South Africa) 72 74 65 70 -6 Li Haotong (China) 74 70 69 69 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 70 70 71 71 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 70 69 68 75 Renato Paratore (Italy) 70 73 70 69 George Coetzee (South Africa) 72 70 71 69 -5 David Lipsky (U.S.) 72 71 72 68 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 69 71 73 70 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 69 74 73 67 Gregory Bourdy (France) 72 73 68 70 Chris Wood (Britain) 75 72 71 65 -4 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 72 72 70 70 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 76 66 70 72 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 74 70 70 70 Scott Hend (Australia) 72 73 69 70 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 74 69 72 69 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 73 72 70 69 -3 Ricardo Gouveia (Portugal) 72 69 71 73 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 72 71 71 71 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 69 74 74 68 -2 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 72 71 72 71 -1 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 70 73 73 71 Danny Willett (Britain) 71 70 76 70 0 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 71 71 71 75 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 69 74 78 67 1 Matthew Southgate (Britain) 72 74 70 73 Richard Bland (Britain) 71 76 70 72 2 Lee Soomin (Korea) 71 73 76 70 4 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 72 75 72 73 Romain Wattel (France) 82 68 70 72 5 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 74 73 74 72 6 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 78 70 78 68
May 12 World number two Rory McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his discomfort, he said on Friday.
May 12 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the second round from the European Tour Portuguese Open at the par-73 course on Friday in Portimao holes played rounds -16 Matt Wallace (Britain) 12 63 -11 Sebastian Heisele (Germany) 12 64 -9 Erik Van Rooyen (South Africa) 12 68 Jamie Rutherford (Britain) 6 67 Ashley Cheste