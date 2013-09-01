Golf-Five players to watch at the U.S. Masters
April 3 Five players to watch in this week's U.S. Masters at Augusta, Georgia:
Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Wales Open at the par-71 course on Sunday in Newport 276 Gregory Bourdy (France) 67 72 70 67 278 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 69 70 67 72 279 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 69 74 70 66 281 John Parry (Britain) 71 69 73 68 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 73 68 69 71 282 Graeme Storm (Britain) 72 67 72 71 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 70 71 70 71 283 Paul McGinley (Ireland) 70 69 77 67 Seve Benson (Britain) 76 70 69 68 Simon Wakefield (Britain) 70 74 70 69 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 70 75 69 69 Brett Rumford (Australia) 72 69 72 70 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 71 71 70 71 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 71 70 70 72 284 Robert Rock (Britain) 68 73 73 70 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 71 70 71 72 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 71 68 71 74 285 Alexander Levy (France) 71 69 77 68 Simon Dyson (Britain) 76 69 72 68 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 72 71 73 69 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 74 72 70 69 Johan Edfors (Sweden) 72 69 74 70 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 68 76 70 71 Paul Waring (Britain) 72 70 71 72 Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 67 71 74 73 286 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 71 74 72 69 David Higgins (Ireland) 74 70 71 71 Justin Walters (South Africa) 71 71 69 75 Peter Hedblom (Sweden) 72 72 66 76 Thomas Levet (France) 75 67 67 77 287 Chris Doak (Britain) 72 70 76 69 S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 72 70 75 70 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 71 72 72 72 David Drysdale (Britain) 70 73 72 72 Craig Lee (Britain) 77 67 70 73 Mark Foster (Britain) 67 75 71 74 Chris Paisley (Britain) 74 69 70 74 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 72 71 68 76 288 Alessandro Tadini (Italy) 70 72 75 71 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 72 72 71 73 Chris Wood (Britain) 66 75 73 74 Richard Green (Australia) 66 76 70 76 289 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 74 72 74 69 Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 73 70 75 71 Richard Bland (Britain) 75 71 71 72 Andreas Harto (Denmark) 72 72 72 73 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 71 73 72 73 Liam Bond (Britain) 69 68 78 74 Mark Tullo (Chile) 74 70 71 74 Alexandre Kaleka (France) 71 72 70 76 290 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 69 74 75 72 291 Romain Wattel (France) 72 74 73 72 Gareth Maybin (Britain) 71 75 73 72 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 69 75 74 73 Rhys Enoch (Britain) 73 70 73 75 Anthony Snobeck (France) 73 71 71 76 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 72 73 70 76 292 Andrew Marshall (Britain) 71 72 81 68 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 72 73 74 73 Julien Quesne (France) 73 69 77 73 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 74 72 72 74 293 Ross Fisher (Britain) 71 71 74 77 Espen Kofstad (Norway) 64 74 76 79 294 Robert Coles (Britain) 69 73 79 73 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 70 76 73 75 Scott Arnold (Australia) 72 74 69 79 295 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 72 74 68 81 296 Christian Cevaer (France) 70 72 80 74 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 70 71 80 75 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 77 69 71 79 297 Peter Erofejeff (Finland) 71 74 76 76 298 Michael Jonzon (Sweden) 71 74 74 79 300 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 71 75 74 80
April 3 It took Jordan Spieth nine minutes and 57 seconds to complete the 12th hole in the final round at the 2016 Masters, a short chunk of time that still feels surreal to the man who called the action live for a global television audience.
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 3 Danny Willett is hoping to slip under the radar once again as he bids to retain the U.S. Masters title following his dramatic and surprising victory at Augusta last year.