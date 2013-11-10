HIGHLIGHTS-Golf-U.S. Masters Day Two
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7 Latest news from second round of the 81st U.S. Masters on Friday.
Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Turkish Open at the par-72 course on Sunday in Antalya 264 Victor Dubuisson (France) 67 65 63 69 266 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 68 67 68 63 268 Justin Rose (Britain) 70 66 67 65 Tiger Woods (U.S.) 70 63 68 67 269 Ian Poulter (Britain) 66 66 68 69 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 67 72 62 68 270 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 68 72 66 64 Marc Warren (Britain) 69 70 66 65 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 64 68 69 69 271 Ross Fisher (Britain) 68 68 70 65 Justin Walters (South Africa) 66 66 70 69 272 Paul Casey (Britain) 66 73 67 66 George Coetzee (South Africa) 66 71 68 67 Julien Quesne (France) 67 69 68 68 273 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 64 73 71 65 Chris Wood (Britain) 69 70 65 69 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 71 67 66 69 274 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 64 72 71 67 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 72 70 65 67 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 70 69 71 64 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 66 73 68 67 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 67 69 69 69 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 70 69 66 69 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 67 68 66 73 275 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 69 68 71 67 Paul Waring (Britain) 68 68 71 68 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 68 71 68 68 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 69 68 68 70 276 Lee Westwood (Britain) 70 66 73 67 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 66 72 71 67 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 67 71 71 67 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 68 74 66 68 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 69 68 70 69 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 68 70 68 70 Branden Grace (South Africa) 69 69 67 71 277 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 69 71 69 68 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 67 73 69 68 Craig Lee (Britain) 69 68 69 71 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 69 65 71 72 David Lynn (Britain) 68 68 68 73 278 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 69 68 70 71 Marcel Siem (Germany) 69 71 72 66 Joachim Hansen (Denmark) 72 71 69 66 279 David Howell (Britain) 70 72 67 70 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 74 70 66 69 Liang Wenchong (China) 71 66 70 72 Gregory Bourdy (France) 69 72 66 72 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 70 70 70 69 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 72 75 65 67 280 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 69 74 65 72 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 68 70 71 71 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 73 68 72 67 281 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 68 70 72 71 282 Gregory Havret (France) 72 69 68 73 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 66 73 72 71 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 66 75 71 70 284 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 67 72 71 74 John Parry (Britain) 78 67 72 67 285 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 70 73 70 72 Steve Webster (Britain) 65 75 75 70 286 David Horsey (Britain) 69 71 73 73 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 68 75 71 72 287 David Drysdale (Britain) 70 73 71 73 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 73 71 72 71 Colin Montgomerie (Britain) 72 72 74 69 Danny Willett (Britain) 75 71 74 67 288 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 72 74 69 73 Graeme Storm (Britain) 70 79 72 67 289 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 74 69 78 68 290 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 70 73 72 75 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 73 71 73 73 291 Brett Rumford (Australia) 72 71 78 70 294 Simon Khan (Britain) 73 73 72 76 296 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 69 77 76 74 297 Ediz Kemaloglu (Turkey) 76 74 74 73 300 Hamza Sayin (Turkey) 75 79 76 70 311 Ali Altuntas (Turkey) 80 77 79 75
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7 Latest news from second round of the 81st U.S. Masters on Friday.
AUGUSTA, Ga., April 7 Golfers from around the world teed up for the 81st U.S. Masters tournament this week, after six-time winner Jack Nicklaus took the opening ceremonial tee shot on Thursday.