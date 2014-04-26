Golf-Finau, Cauley share lead at Texas Open
April 21 Long-hitting Tony Finau stumbled at the final hole to fall back into a share of the second-round lead with fellow American Bud Cauley at the Texas Open on Friday.
April 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour China Open at the par-72 course on Saturday in Shenzhen 200 Alexander Levy (France) 68 62 70 203 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 67 68 68 204 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 69 68 67 205 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 70 68 67 Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 68 66 71 207 Simon Dyson (Britain) 67 71 69 208 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 71 68 69 209 Li Haotong (China) 73 69 67 Chris Doak (Britain) 71 68 70 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 70 70 69 210 Ian Poulter (Britain) 69 74 67 Julien Quesne (France) 69 71 70 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 70 71 69 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 70 69 71 Michael Hoey (Britain) 69 72 69 211 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 69 67 75 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 69 68 74 Terry Pilkadaris (Australia) 73 71 67 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 69 74 68 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 70 70 71 212 Scott Strange (Australia) 71 71 70 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 73 70 69 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 71 68 73 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 70 71 71 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 72 69 71 Park Il-Hwan (South Korea) 68 72 72 Mark Brown (New Zealand) 75 69 68 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 73 68 71 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 71 70 71 213 Gregory Havret (France) 70 73 70 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 73 71 69 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 74 67 72 Gregory Bourdy (France) 71 72 70 Kang Ji-Man (South Korea) 71 72 70 Jose-Filipe Lima (Portugal) 72 70 71 Lee Slattery (Britain) 72 72 69 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 73 71 69 Matthew Griffin (Australia) 71 73 69 Liang Wenchong (China) 70 74 69 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 71 70 72 David Horsey (Britain) 68 75 70 214 Marco Crespi (Italy) 71 69 74 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 73 68 73 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 68 71 75 Masahiro Kawamura (Japan) 73 69 72 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 71 70 73 215 Marcel Siem (Germany) 71 69 75 Richard Bland (Britain) 69 75 71 Tom Lewis (Britain) 72 69 74 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 73 71 71 Danny Willett (Britain) 73 71 71 216 David Drysdale (Britain) 70 71 75 Wu Ashun (China) 69 74 73 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 72 72 72 217 Brett Rumford (Australia) 68 75 74 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 71 71 75 Ouyang Zheng (China) 72 72 73 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 71 70 76 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 70 72 75 218 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 71 73 74 Richard Green (Australia) 70 71 77 Romain Wattel (France) 70 74 74 Stuart Manley (Britain) 70 74 74 219 Wu Kangchun (China) 73 70 76 Seve Benson (Britain) 74 69 76 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 71 73 75 221 Simon Khan (Britain) 69 75 77 Anthony Wall (Britain) 72 72 77
April 21 Former European Ryder Cup hero Ian Poulter warned his critics not to write him off after officially relinquishing his exempt status on the PGA Tour on Friday.