Golf-Players aim to stay fresh ahead of U.S. Open grind
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 12 Coming to relatively new Erin Hills, which is hosting its maiden major championship, gives the world's best golfers a taste of the unknown this week at the U.S. Open.
Nov 19 Leading third round scores from the Alfred Dunhill Championship at the par-72 course in Malelane, South Africa on Saturday. 201 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 69 68 64 203 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 71 64 68 204 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 73 67 64
Hennie Otto (South Africa) 69 68 67
George Murray (Britain) 66 69 69
Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 64 67 73 205 Merrick Bremner (South Africa) 68 68 69 206 Andrea Pavan (Italy) 68 70 68
Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 66 71 69
George Coetzee (South Africa) 66 71 69 207 Vaughn Groenewald (South Africa) 76 65 66 208 Linus Gillgren (Sweden) 69 71 68
Christiaan Basson (South Africa) 70 70 68
Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 68 70 70
Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 68 68 72
Seve Benson (Britain) 64 71 73
Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 70 71 67
Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 71 70 67 209 Steven Tiley (Britain) 70 69 70
Lloyd Saltman (Britain) 70 68 71 210 Graeme Storm (Britain) 72 68 70
Alan McLean (Britain) 66 73 71
Robert Dinwiddie (Britain) 71 68 71
Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 69 69 72
Bryce Easton (South Africa) 72 65 73
Phillip Price (Britain) 74 70 66 211 Robert Rock (Britain) 69 75 67
Doug McGuigan (South Africa) 70 73 68
Jarmo Sandelin (Sweden) 76 67 68
Robert Coles (Britain) 74 69 68
Alastair Forsyth (Britain) 75 68 68
Josh Cunliffe (South Africa) 67 75 69
Sam Little (Britain) 70 72 69
James Kamte (South Africa) 72 70 69 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
ERIN HILLS, Wisconsin, June 12 Englishman Chris Wood earned the last full exemption into the 156-man field at the U.S. Open starting on Thursday at Erin Hills by moving into the top 60 in the world golf rankings, officials said on Monday.