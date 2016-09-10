Golf-Poulter reflects on big week after second place at Players
May 14 Finishing second rarely sits well with Ian Poulter but on Sunday the Englishman was in good spirits after his joint runner-up performance at The Players Championship.
Sept 10 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour Dutch Open at the par-71 course on Saturday in Spijk -14 Scott Hend (Australia) 67 68 64 -13 Nino Bertasio (Italy) 66 67 67 -11 David Horsey (Britain) 67 68 67 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 69 64 69 Richard Bland (Britain) 67 69 66 Ben Evans (Britain) 65 69 68 -10 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 72 68 63 Simon Khan (Britain) 68 67 68 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 67 67 69 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 66 66 71 -9 Daniel Im (U.S.) 70 67 67 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 67 67 70 Chris Hanson (Britain) 66 71 67 -8 Matthew Southgate (Britain) 72 65 68 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 71 69 65 Michael Lorenzo-Vera (France) 68 68 69 -7 Paul Dunne (Ireland) 74 64 68 An Byeong-Hun (Korea) 66 72 68 Sebastien Gros (France) 74 67 65 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 66 70 70 -6 Daniel Gavins (Britain) 70 65 72 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 70 68 69 Craig Lee (Britain) 71 68 68 Miguel Tabuena (Philippines) 71 67 69 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 66 69 72 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 68 70 69 Pelle Edberg (Sweden) 73 68 66 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 72 66 69 Lee Soo-Min (Korea) 68 69 70 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 68 69 70 -5 Ryan Evans (Britain) 73 66 69 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 69 69 70 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 72 68 68 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 70 70 68 Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 73 68 67 -4 Mark Foster (Britain) 67 66 76 Li Haotong (China) 69 72 68 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 67 70 72 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 69 67 73 Wil Besseling (Netherlands) 73 68 68 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 67 71 71 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 70 69 70 Alexander Levy (France) 72 67 70 Ross Fisher (Britain) 70 66 73 Natipong Srithong (Thailand) 67 72 70 -3 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 70 71 69 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 72 69 69 Johannes Veerman (U.S.) 70 71 69 Thomas Linard (France) 69 72 69 Romain Langasque (France) 68 73 69 Robert Dinwiddie (Britain) 71 69 70 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 66 72 72 Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 68 72 70 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 75 65 70 -2 Jens Fahrbring (Sweden) 70 71 70 Seve Benson (Britain) 69 70 72 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 67 71 73 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 72 68 71 Rhys Davies (Britain) 71 69 71 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 69 68 74 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 70 70 71 -1 Chris Wood (Britain) 72 68 72 Steve Webster (Britain) 69 71 72 Dean Burmester (South Africa) 70 71 71 James Robinson (Britain) 68 68 76 Graeme Storm (Britain) 69 67 76 0 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 73 68 72 1 Francesco Laporta (Italy) 71 69 74 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 68 71 75 2 John Parry (Britain) 74 67 74 Maarten Lafeber (Netherlands) 71 70 74 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 69 72 74
May 14 South Korean Kim Si-woo became the youngest winner of The Players Championship on Sunday when he shot a final round three-under-par 69 to clinch a three-stroke victory at the TPC Stadium course in Ponte Vedra.