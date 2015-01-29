Golf-Day wrestles with pressures in quest to get back on top
May 9 Defending Players champion Jason Day said on Tuesday that life at the top in golf was great, but the pressures and demands of the game could be "suffocating".
Jan 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Dubai Desert Classic at the par-72 course on Thursday in Dubai 64 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 64 65 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 65 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 65 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 65 Lee Westwood (Britain) 65 66 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 66 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 66 Seve Benson (Britain) 66 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 66 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 66 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 66 Marc Warren (Britain) 66 67 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 67 Danny Willett (Britain) 67 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 67 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 67 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 67 Yang Yong-Eun (South Korea) 67 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 67 68 Jake Roos (South Africa) 68 David Lipsky (U.S.) 68 Robert Rock (Britain) 68 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 68 Renato Paratore (Italy) 68 Tom Lewis (Britain) 68 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 68 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 68 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 68 Gregory Havret (France) 68 69 Anthony Wall (Britain) 69 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 69 Simon Khan (Britain) 69 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 69 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 69 Paul Waring (Britain) 69 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 69 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 69 Gregory Bourdy (France) 69 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 69 Dawie Van der Walt (South Africa) 69 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 69 Gary Stal (France) 69 70 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 70 Michael Lorenzo-Vera (France) 70 Ahmed Marjan (Morocco) 70 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 70 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 70 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 70 Richard Green (Australia) 70 Jordi Garcia Pinto (Spain) 70 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 70 An Byeong-Hun (South Korea) 70 Edouard Espana (France) 70 71 Simon Dyson (Britain) 71 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 71 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 71 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 71 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 71 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 71 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 71 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 71 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 71 David Howell (Britain) 71 Moritz Lampert (Germany) 71 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 71 Oliver Wilson (Britain) 71 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 71 Ross Fisher (Britain) 71 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 71 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 71 Shiv Kapur (India) 71 Richard Bland (Britain) 71 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 71 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 71 Marco Crespi (Italy) 71 Scott Hend (Australia) 71 Dominic Foos (Germany) 71 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 71 Zane Scotland (Britain) 71 Craig Lee (Britain) 71 72 Jerome Lando-Casanova (France) 72 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 72 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 72 Chris Doak (Britain) 72 James Morrison (Britain) 72 David Horsey (Britain) 72 Steve Webster (Britain) 72 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 72 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 72 Alexander Levy (France) 72 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 72 Ross McGowan (Britain) 72 David Drysdale (Britain) 72 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 72 Ernie Els (South Africa) 72 Michael Hoey (Britain) 72 73 Branden Grace (South Africa) 73 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 73 Oliver Farr (Britain) 73 Mark Foster (Britain) 73 Brett Rumford (Australia) 73 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 73 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 73 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 73 Mark Tullo (Chile) 73 Darren Clarke (Britain) 73 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 73 74 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 74 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 74 Richard Finch (Britain) 74 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 74 Benjamin Hebert (France) 74 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 74 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 74 Sam Hutsby (Britain) 74 Jason Palmer (Britain) 74 75 Romain Wattel (France) 75 Joshua White (Britain) 75 Graeme Storm (Britain) 75 Julien Quesne (France) 75 Marcel Siem (Germany) 75 Michael Harradine (Switzerland) 75 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 75 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 75 76 Jason Barnes (Britain) 76 George Coetzee (South Africa) 76 77 Luke Joy (Britain) 77 Jeong Jin (South Korea) 77 78 James Allan (Britain) 78 79 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 79 82 Faycal Serghini (Morocco) 82 83 Javier Ballesteros (Spain) 83
May 8 (The Sports Xchange) - Retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo's bid to reach the U.S. Open golf championship ended in a local qualifier on Monday outside Dallas in Aledo, Texas.