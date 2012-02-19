Golf-Players aim to stay fresh ahead of U.S. Open grind
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 12 Coming to relatively new Erin Hills, which is hosting its maiden major championship, gives the world's best golfers a taste of the unknown this week at the U.S. Open.
Feb 19 Leading final round scores from the Indian Masters at the par-72 course in New Delhi on Sunday. 274 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 70 69 66 69 276 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 72 71 66 67 Marcel Siem (Germany) 69 69 68 70 277 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 69 69 69 70 Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 74 69 64 70 278 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 71 67 70 70 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 72 64 71 71 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 74 70 64 70 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 68 69 69 72 279 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 68 69 74 68 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 73 69 69 68 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 66 73 69 71 Rhys Davies (Britain) 70 69 69 71 280 Gregory Havret (France) 68 70 71 71 Paul McGinley (Ireland) 70 69 68 73 Andrea Pavan (Italy) 69 71 67 73 281 Mohammad Siddikur (Bangladesh) 71 73 69 68 Chawalit Plaphol (Thailand) 75 69 68 69 Julien Quesne (France) 72 71 68 70 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 73 68 69 71 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 70 69 70 72 283 Shamim Khan (India) 70 68 74 71 284 Romain Wattel (France) 71 73 73 67 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 71 70 71 72 Zaw Moe (Myanmar) 73 71 68 72 Marcus Both (Australia) 70 70 70 74 Anirban Lahiri (India) 69 69 72 74 Chapchai Nirat (Thailand) 70 67 71 76
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 12 Coming to relatively new Erin Hills, which is hosting its maiden major championship, gives the world's best golfers a taste of the unknown this week at the U.S. Open.
ERIN HILLS, Wisconsin, June 12 Englishman Chris Wood earned the last full exemption into the 156-man field at the U.S. Open starting on Thursday at Erin Hills by moving into the top 60 in the world golf rankings, officials said on Monday.