Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
July 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour French Open at the par-71 course on Saturday in Paris -10 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 68 71 64 -8 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 70 70 65 -7 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 68 72 66 -6 Victor Dubuisson (France) 68 70 69 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 69 69 69 James Morrison (Britain) 71 68 68 -5 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 72 69 67 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 71 68 69 -4 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 73 66 70 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 70 74 65 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 70 69 70 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 72 69 68 Mark Foster (Britain) 70 71 68 -3 Trevor Fisher (South Africa) 74 71 65 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 68 70 72 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 71 70 69 Jake Roos (South Africa) 73 71 66 -2 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 72 71 68 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 70 71 70 Gary Stal (France) 73 69 69 -1 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 73 69 70 Jerome Lando-Casanova (France) 74 70 68 Jason Scrivener (Australia) 75 69 68 Michael Lorenzo-Vera (France) 75 70 67 Richard Bland (Britain) 76 70 66 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 73 71 68 0 An Byeong-Hun (Korea) 71 73 69 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 71 69 73 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 71 73 69 Scott Hend (Australia) 70 72 71 Anthony Wall (Britain) 70 74 69 1 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 71 73 70 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 71 74 69 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 70 73 71 David Lipsky (U.S.) 71 71 72 Graeme Storm (Britain) 73 72 69 Chris Lloyd (Britain) 71 72 71 2 Dan Woltman (U.S.) 71 75 69 Fabien Marty (France) 73 73 69 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 72 71 72 Robert Rock (Britain) 72 73 70 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 74 68 73 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 69 74 72 Gregory Bourdy (France) 69 72 74 Alessandro Tadini (Italy) 73 71 71 Daniel Gaunt (Australia) 69 76 70 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 72 73 70 Michael Hoey (Britain) 72 73 70 3 Oliver Wilson (Britain) 74 72 70 Anirban Lahiri (India) 69 77 70 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 73 70 73 Marcel Siem (Germany) 69 73 74 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 72 73 71 David Howell (Britain) 71 74 71 4 Joel Stalter (France) 72 73 72 Victor Riu (France) 71 73 73 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 73 71 73 Seve Benson (Britain) 76 70 71 5 Robert Dinwiddie (Britain) 73 73 72 Lionel Weber (France) 74 72 72 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 72 71 75 6 Cyril Bouniol (France) 75 71 73 Julien Quesne (France) 73 73 73 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 73 70 76 7 Pedro Oriol (Spain) 74 72 74 8 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 71 72 78 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 75 71 75 9 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 70 76 76 11 Adrien Saddier (France) 70 75 79 4 WDW Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 71 75
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12