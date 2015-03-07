Golf-Day wrestles with pressures in quest to get back on top
May 9 Defending Players champion Jason Day said on Tuesday that life at the top in golf was great, but the pressures and demands of the game could be "suffocating".
March 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Africa Open at the par-72 course on Saturday in East London 200 Trevor Fisher (South Africa) 69 68 63 202 Matt Ford (Britain) 67 66 69 204 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 70 66 68 206 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 71 68 67 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 68 66 72 John Parry (Britain) 68 69 69 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 71 71 64 207 Mark Tullo (Chile) 70 67 70 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 72 67 68 208 Dean Burmester (South Africa) 72 66 70 Jean Hugo (South Africa) 72 67 69 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 74 63 71 Justin Walters (South Africa) 70 70 68 Keith Horne (South Africa) 72 68 68 David Howell (Britain) 68 69 71 Julien Quesne (France) 70 72 66 Gregory Havret (France) 69 67 72 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 73 69 66 209 David Drysdale (Britain) 70 71 68 Seve Benson (Britain) 70 73 66 Oliver Farr (Britain) 72 68 69 Peter Karmis (South Africa) 74 67 68 Moritz Lampert (Germany) 74 66 69 210 An Byeong-Hun (South Korea) 73 65 72 Neil Schietekat (South Africa) 68 69 73 Adilson Da Silva (Brazil) 71 70 69 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 74 66 70 Simon Dyson (Britain) 75 66 69 Jacques Blaauw (South Africa) 72 69 69 Richard Bland (Britain) 68 72 70 Erik Van Rooyen (South Africa) 70 66 74 211 Dylan Frittelli (South Africa) 71 72 68 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 69 72 70 Lee Slattery (Britain) 71 71 69 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 72 69 70 Chris Lloyd (Britain) 69 70 72 Pablo Martin (Spain) 71 69 71 Oliver Bekker (South Africa) 69 71 71 Rhys West (South Africa) 73 68 70 Paul Maddy (Britain) 72 67 72 212 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 74 69 69 Jordi Garcia Pinto (Spain) 72 68 72 Brett Rumford (Australia) 74 69 69 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 71 72 69 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 70 71 71 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 71 69 72 Darren Clarke (Britain) 72 68 72 Wallie Coetsee (South Africa) 74 68 70 Jared Harvey (South Africa) 72 70 70 James Morrison (Britain) 72 71 69 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 72 70 70 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 74 67 71 213 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 71 70 72 Kevin Phelan (Ireland) 67 72 74 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 70 72 71 Justin Harding (South Africa) 74 67 72 Lyle Rowe (South Africa) 72 67 74 214 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 72 71 71 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 75 66 73 Jaco Ahlers (South Africa) 71 70 73 Bryce Easton (South Africa) 72 71 71 215 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 73 70 72 Mark Foster (Britain) 73 69 73 Ruan De Smidt (South Africa) 71 72 72 Chris Doak (Britain) 71 71 73 216 Craig Lee (Britain) 75 64 77 Marco Crespi (Italy) 76 67 73 Todd Sinnott (Australia) 75 68 73 Steve Webster (Britain) 73 70 73 Shaun Norris (South Africa) 70 73 73 217 Tom Lewis (Britain) 69 70 78 Titch Moore (South Africa) 73 68 76 Louis De Jager (South Africa) 71 68 78 218 Sam Hutsby (Britain) 72 70 76 221 Merrick Bremner (South Africa) 73 70 78
May 8 (The Sports Xchange) - Retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo's bid to reach the U.S. Open golf championship ended in a local qualifier on Monday outside Dallas in Aledo, Texas.