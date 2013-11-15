Golf-Bryan wins Heritage by one stroke from Donald
April 16 Wesley Bryan completed a bogey-free back nine to break out of the pack and win the RBC Heritage in South Carolina on Sunday.
Nov 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour World Tour Championship at the par-72 course on Friday in Dubai 132 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 68 64 133 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 66 67 136 Victor Dubuisson (France) 70 66 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 67 69 137 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 72 65 Justin Rose (Britain) 70 67 Ian Poulter (Britain) 69 68 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 67 70 138 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 72 66 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 72 66 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 71 67 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 70 68 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 70 68 139 Ross Fisher (Britain) 75 64 Chris Wood (Britain) 73 66 Luke Donald (Britain) 73 66 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 70 69 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 69 70 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 69 70 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 68 71 140 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 72 68 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 72 68 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 70 70 Lee Westwood (Britain) 70 70 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 68 72 141 David Howell (Britain) 75 66 George Coetzee (South Africa) 74 67 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 73 68 142 Marcel Siem (Germany) 75 67 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 71 71 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 71 71 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 71 71 143 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 77 66 Paul Casey (Britain) 75 68 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 73 70 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 73 70 Craig Lee (Britain) 73 70 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 71 72 Brett Rumford (Australia) 71 72 David Lynn (Britain) 71 72 144 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 72 72 Simon Khan (Britain) 72 72 David Horsey (Britain) 72 72 145 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 79 66 Marc Warren (Britain) 74 71 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 72 73 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 71 74 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 71 74 146 Branden Grace (South Africa) 76 70 Gregory Bourdy (France) 76 70 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 71 75 147 Julien Quesne (France) 74 73 148 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 77 71 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 72 76 150 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 76 74 151 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 76 75
RABAT, April 16 Edoardo Molinari came from four shots behind at the start of the final round to win a European PGA Tour event for the first time in almost seven years when he edged Irishman Paul Dunne at the first playoff hole to take the Trophee Hassan II on Sunday.