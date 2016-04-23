April 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Latest leaderboard in the third round from the European Tour Shenzhen International at the par-72 course on Saturday in Shenzhen
holes
played rounds
-14 Lee Su-Min (Korea) 11 66 65
-12 Callum Shinkwin (Britain) 18 71 71 62
-10 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 12 67 70
Lee Slattery (Britain) 12 70 66
-9 Alexander Levy (France) 13 66 72
Paul Dunne (Ireland) 12 68 69
Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 11 68 66
-8 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 18 71 70 67
Bradley Dredge (Britain) 12 70 67
Sebastien Gros (France) 16 70 71
Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 14 68 72
-7 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 10 69 66
Julien Quesne (France) 18 72 70 67
Nathan Holman (Australia) 18 69 72 68
Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 14 70 69
Matteo Manassero (Italy) 13 70 69
-6 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 16 71 70
Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 18 72 70 68
Ross Fisher (Britain) 14 70 69
Scott Hend (Australia) 12 71 65
Matthew Southgate (Britain) 16 74 67
-5 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 18 73 69 69
Romain Wattel (France) 15 70 70
Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 12 70 68
Daniel Brooks (Britain) 18 71 70 70
Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 13 69 69
Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 18 71 70 70
Raphael Jacquelin (France) 15 68 72
Seve Benson (Britain) 14 72 71
Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 18 73 69 69
Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 18 71 70 70
-4 Gary Stal (France) 14 68 71
David Drysdale (Britain) 15 73 70
Bubba Watson (U.S.) 15 71 69
-3 Jamie McLeary (Britain) 18 72 69 72
Borja Virto (Spain) 16 69 72
Dou Zecheng (China) 12 72 72
David Dixon (Britain) 15 72 68
Gregory Bourdy (France) 9 74 70
-2 Roope Kakko (Finland) 10 76 68
Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 16 70 71
Chen Zihao (China) 11 72 72
Gary Boyd (Britain) 11 73 71
-1 Richard Bland (Britain) 11 71 73
Renato Paratore (Italy) 18 75 67 73
Jorge Campillo (Spain) 16 70 71
Gregory Havret (France) 14 74 69
Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 18 70 72 73
Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 9 72 72
0 James Morrison (Britain) 13 70 73
S.S.P. Chawrasia (India) 15 72 68
Pelle Edberg (Sweden) 14 72 71
Graeme Storm (Britain) 18 71 71 74
Craig Lee (Britain) 18 72 70 74
Yang Yong-Eun (Korea) 15 74 69
Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 12 72 72
Yuan Tian (China) 18 70 71 75
1 Simon Khan (Britain) 11 72 72
Peter Hanson (Sweden) 10 74 70
Haydn Porteous (South Africa) 13 73 70
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 15 71 72
Wade Ormsby (Australia) 18 70 72 75
2 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 18 72 70 76
Huang Wenyi (China) 12 74 70
Hsieh Chi Hsien (Chinese Taipei) 11 74 70
Morten Madsen (Denmark) 11 74 70
Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 10 70 74
3 Rhys Davies (Britain) 18 70 71 78
He Shaocai (China) 13 72 71
Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 9 72 72
4 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 18 73 68 79