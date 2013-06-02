Golf-Henley off to the Masters after winning Houston Open
April 2 Georgia native Russell Henley locked up the last berth in the U.S. Masters when he surged to a three-stroke victory at the Shell Houston Open in Texas on Sunday.
June 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Scandinavian Masters at the par-72 course on Sunday in Stockholm 267 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 70 63 65 69 270 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 70 66 66 68 271 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 69 72 64 66 272 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 70 67 68 67 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 69 68 67 68 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 66 65 71 70 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 67 69 64 72 273 Ross Fisher (Britain) 72 67 70 64 274 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 71 67 70 66 Julien Quesne (France) 73 67 66 68 275 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 67 70 72 66 Henrik Norlander (Sweden) 73 67 67 68 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 68 67 70 70 276 Gregory Havret (France) 69 70 70 67 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 70 69 69 68 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 73 67 68 68 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 71 63 73 69 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 72 67 68 69 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 66 70 70 70 277 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 69 71 70 67 278 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 72 68 71 67 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 70 67 73 68 Richard Johnson (Sweden) 72 66 71 69 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 70 71 68 69 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 71 70 68 69 Rhys Davies (Britain) 69 70 68 71 279 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 68 72 70 69 David Drysdale (Britain) 71 68 71 69 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 71 69 69 70 280 Chris Lloyd (Britain) 67 73 73 67 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 73 69 70 68 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 69 69 73 69 Simon Dyson (Britain) 70 70 71 69 Roope Kakko (Finland) 71 68 70 71 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 71 68 70 71 Joachim Hansen (Denmark) 69 73 67 71 281 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 72 70 72 67 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 71 71 71 68 Simon Wakefield (Britain) 67 73 72 69 Lee Slattery (Britain) 72 69 71 69 Richard Bland (Britain) 72 70 70 69 Chris Doak (Britain) 72 68 71 70 Seve Benson (Britain) 70 71 68 72 282 Mark Foster (Britain) 73 68 73 68 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 71 70 71 70 Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 67 72 72 71 Craig Lee (Britain) 72 70 67 73 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 77 65 67 73 283 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 71 70 70 72 284 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 73 68 71 72 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 70 71 71 72 285 Paul Casey (Britain) 74 68 77 66 S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 71 69 74 71 Joel Sjoeholm (Sweden) 69 73 71 72 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 71 70 69 75 286 Sam Little (Britain) 73 69 75 69 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 70 72 73 71 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 71 69 73 73 287 Richard Green (Australia) 70 72 76 69 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 72 68 72 75 Gregory Bourdy (France) 70 71 71 75 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 71 68 72 76 Gary Orr (Britain) 68 71 72 76 288 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 70 70 72 76 289 John Parry (Britain) 68 73 73 75 290 Alan Dunbar (Britain) 72 69 75 74 291 Andreas Harto (Denmark) 72 68 74 77 292 Mark Tullo (Chile) 70 71 77 74 Peter Erofejeff (Finland) 70 71 76 75 Matthew Southgate (Britain) 70 71 73 78 293 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 72 66 76 79 Pablo Martin (Spain) 69 72 71 81 296 Johan Edfors (Sweden) 71 70 76 79 297 Michael Campbell (New Zealand) 75 67 75 80
April 2 Georgia native Russell Henley locked up the last berth in the U.S. Masters when he surged to a three-stroke victory at the Shell Houston Open in Texas on Sunday.
LONDON, April 2 Rory McIlroy's bid for an elusive first U.S. Masters title and the grand slam of golf's major championships has received an unexpected boost from the long-range weather forecast.
April 2 During a normal week on the PGA Tour, Hideki Matsuyama might find himself shadowed by five-to-10 Japanese media outlets tracking his every swing like unofficial scorekeepers.