Jan 12 Leading first-round scores from the weather-affected Joburg Open at the par-72 East Course and par-71 West Course in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday (* denotes East Course). Thunderstorms halted play and the first round will resume early on Friday. -8 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 63 Jamie Elson (Britain) 63 -7 Desvonde Botes (South Africa)* 65 Reinier Saxton (Netherlands) 64 Peter Karmis (South Africa) 64 -6 Joel Sjoholm (Sweden) 65 David Drysdale (Britain) 65 George Coetzee (South Africa) 65 George Murray (Britain) 65 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 65