Golf-Players aim to stay fresh ahead of U.S. Open grind
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 12 Coming to relatively new Erin Hills, which is hosting its maiden major championship, gives the world's best golfers a taste of the unknown this week at the U.S. Open.
Jan 13 Leaderboard after weather-affected second round of Joburg Open at the par-71 course in Johannesburg on Friday. holes -11 Robert Rock (Britain) 36 65 67 -10 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 36 67 66 Branden Grace (South Africa) 36 67 66 -9 Michiel Bothma (South Africa) 36 68 66 George Coetzee (South Africa) 24 65 -8 Lyle Rowe (South Africa) 36 66 69 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 36 68 67 Jamie Elson (Britain) 18 63 -7 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 36 70 66 David Drysdale (Britain) 27 65 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 24 66 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 21 63 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 12 Coming to relatively new Erin Hills, which is hosting its maiden major championship, gives the world's best golfers a taste of the unknown this week at the U.S. Open.
ERIN HILLS, Wisconsin, June 12 Englishman Chris Wood earned the last full exemption into the 156-man field at the U.S. Open starting on Thursday at Erin Hills by moving into the top 60 in the world golf rankings, officials said on Monday.